Cashbuild Ltd (CSBJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cashbuild says Q1 ‍revenue up 5 pct

Oct 16 (Reuters) - CASHBUILD LTD ::‍REVENUE FOR CASHBUILD GROUP WAS UP 5% ON Q1 OF PRIOR FINANCIAL YEAR​.‍TRANSACTIONS FOR CASHBUILD GROUP WAS UP 2%, WITH NEW STORES CONTRIBUTING 4% OF INCREASE AND EXISTING STORES DECREASED BY 2%​.

Cashbuild posts FY revenue of 9.73 bln rand

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Cashbuild Ltd :FY REVENUE 9.73 BILLION RAND VERSUS 8.67 BILLION RAND YEAR AGO.HY PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 657.0 MILLION RAND VERSUS 618.7 MILLION RAND YEAR AGO.FY HEPS 2,045.2 CENTS VERSUS 1,891.5 CENTS A YEAR AGO.BOARD DECLARED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 390 CENTS (JUNE 2016: 488 CENTS) PER ORDINARY SHARE.

Cashbuild expects trading conditions to remain competitive into new financial year

July 24 (Reuters) - Cashbuild Ltd ::SAYS Q4 REVENUE FOR GROUP, INCLUDING P&L HARDWARE STORES WAS UP 10% FROM PRIOR FINANCIAL YEAR.MANAGEMENT EXPECT TRADING CONDITIONS TO REMAIN COMPETITIVE INTO NEW FINANCIAL YEAR.

Cashbuild says Andre Van Onselen resigned as executive director

May 31 (Reuters) - Cashbuild Ltd ::Andre Van Onselen resigned his position as executive director on board effective Dec. 21 2017.Board will consider succession and composition of board.

Cashbuild says Q3 revenue down 1 pct YoY

April 19 (Reuters) - Cashbuild Limited ::Revenue for company was down by 1 pct on q3 of prior financial pctyear..Revenue for group, including p&l hardware trading equates to growth of 13 pct for q3.Total units sold decreased by 1 pct with existing stores decreasing by 5 pct for 3rd quarter.Units for group were up 5 pct with inclusion of P&L hardware..Gross profit percentage margins remained at similar levels to those reported at half year end..

Cashbuild six-month HEPS rises

Cashbuild Ltd : Audited interim results and dividend declaration December 2016 . Six-month revenue 5.170 billion rand versus 4.509 billion rand year ago . Six-month headline earnings per share at 1 189.2 cents versus 1 089.5 cents year ago . Interim dividend, of 540 cents (2015: 513 cents) per ordinary share .Management is cautiously optimistic about top line trading prospects for group for remainder of financial year.

Cashbuild sees HEPS down between 38-48 pct for six months to Dec. 31

Cashbuild Ltd : Says trading update . Sees basic, headline, diluted basic and diluted HEPS, for six months to Dec. 31 to be between 38-48 percent higher than prior comparative period. .HEPS between 1,131.3c and 1,213.3c (Dec. 31 2015: 819.8c - HEPS) for six months to Dec. 31.

Cashbuild says full-year revenue up 13 pct

Cashbuild Ltd : 13 pct increase in FY revenue . 41 pct increase in FY headline earnings .excluding BEE . 15 pct increase in FY net asset value per share .excluding BEE .Board has declared a final dividend of 488 cents (2015: 336 cents) per ordinary share.

Cashbuild sees FY HEPS between 1840.4-1915.8 cents vs 1508.5 cents yr ago

Cashbuild Ltd : Trading update . Excluding impact of BEE transaction, Cashbuild expects that basic, headline, diluted basic and diluted headline earnings per share, for year ended June 30 2016, to be between 40 pct and 45 pct higher than prior financial year .Including impact of BEE transaction sees FY diluted HEPS between 1840.4 cents and 1915.8 cents (June 30 2015: 1508.5 cents).

Cashbuild says Q4 revenue for company up by 9 pct

Cashbuild Ltd :Q4 revenue for company was up by 9 pct.