Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.OQ)

TIBCO acquires data virtualization business from Cisco

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Tibco Software Inc :TIBCO acquires data virtualization business from Cisco.Tibco Software Inc - ‍has entered into an agreement to acquire cisco's data virtualization business​.

Cisco executive chairman John Chambers to not stand for re-election

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc -:Cisco executive chairman John Chambers notifies board of directors that he will not stand for re-election.Cisco - ‍board plans to appoint Cisco ceo Chuck Robbins to serve as chairman when Chambers' term expires at annual meeting of shareholders on Dec 11​.Cisco - John Chambers will be given honorary title of chairman emeritus at annual meeting of shareholders on December 11, 2017.

Cisco declares quarterly cash dividend

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc :Cisco declares quarterly cash dividend.Sets quarterly dividend of $0.29per share.

Cisco executive chairman adopted a pre-arranged stock trading plan to sell up to 250,000 shares of Cisco stock on Aug 28

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc :Cisco says ‍​on Aug 28, John Chambers, co's executive chairman adopted a pre-arranged stock trading plan to sell up to 250,000 shares of Cisco stock.Cisco says Chambers' stock trading plan is scheduled to terminate in March 2018‍​ - SEC filing.

Cisco announces intent to acquire Springpath

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc :Cisco announces intent to acquire springpath.Cisco - ‍will acquire Springpath for $320 million in cash and assumed equity awards​.Cisco - ‍acquisition is expected to close in Cisco's Q1 of fiscal year 2018​.Cisco - deal includes ‍additional retention-based incentives​.

Cisco Systems reports Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.61

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc :Cisco reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 earnings.Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.61.Q4 earnings per share $0.48.Q4 revenue $12.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $12.06 billion.Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Cisco - ‍outlook for Q1 FY 2018 non-GAAP EPS $0.59 - $0.61​.Sees Q1 2018 GAAP earnings per share $0.48 to $0.53.Cisco - sees ‍Q1 revenue to be down 3 percent to 1 percent.Q1 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $12.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Cisco - During fiscal 2017, recognized pretax charges of $756 million to GAAP financial results in relation to previously announced restructuring plan‍​.Cisco - expect previously announced restructuring plan‍​ to be substantially completed by the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

Arista Networks says International Trade Commission issued notice in connection with investigation no. 337-Ta-944

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Arista Networks Inc :Arista Networks says on Aug 4, International Trade Commission issued notice in connection with investigation no. 337-Ta-944 - SEC filing.Arista Networks Inc - For three of patents ('164, '597 and '296), Cisco's accusations were either dropped or rejected by ITC.Arista Networks - ITC notice stated that it would be the reviewing administrative law judge's enforcement initial determination in its entirety.Arista Networks Inc - On July 3, 2017, parties filed petitions for review of certain findings in enforcement initial determination.Arista Networks - ITC notice instructs ALJ to issue an initial determination by September 4, 2017 setting a new target date for the final determination.Arista Networks Inc - Administrative law judge's initial determination finding that Arista's redesigned products do not infringe '537 patent.Arista Networks Inc - U.S. Customs and border protection has found in 2 separate proceedings that Arista's redesigned products do not infringe patent.Arista Networks-Commission's notice remands investigation to ALJ, instructs ALJ to conduct additional proceedings he deems necessary, issue a remand EID.

Ict group and Cisco enter into partnership for digital transformation​

July 27 (Reuters) - ICT GROUP NV ::‍ICT GROUP AND CISCO ENTER INTO PARTNERSHIP FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION​.

Moody's says U.S. corporate cash pile grows to $1.84 tln

July 19 (Reuters) - Moody's on U.S. corporates-:US corporate cash pile grows to $1.84 trillion, led by tech sector.Top-five cash hoarders all come from the technology sector, with Apple holding record high of $246.1 billion.Top five most cash-flush companies Apple, Microsoft, Google, Cisco and Oracle now hold 32% of total cash held.

Ericsson CFO says sees mobile infrastructure market decline in 2018

July 18 (Reuters) - Ericsson CFO Carl Mellander tells Reuters::Says sees mobile equipment market decline of low single digit in 2018, vs previous view of flatten out .Says sees flattish market in 2019 for mobile infrastructure.Says has no sales forecast for Cisco partnership << >>, versus previous view of 1 billion USD extra sales in 2018.