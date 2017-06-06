Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH_u.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Chartwell announces issuance of $200 mln of 3.786% series A senior unsecured debentures

June 6 (Reuters) - Chartwell Retirement Residences ::Chartwell announces issuance of $200 million of 3.786% series A senior unsecured debentures.Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 3.786% per annum and will mature on December 11, 2023​.To use net proceeds to fund portion of purchase price of previously-announced acquisitions of 3 retirement residences in Ontario.Offering is expected to close on or about June 9, 2017, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Chartwell announces two new credit facilities totalling $300 mln

May 29 (Reuters) - Chartwell Retirement Residences :Chartwell announces two new credit facilities totalling $300 million.New credit facilities replace existing $200 million and $50 million credit facilities maturing in june 2018.Chartwell retirement residences - first credit facility is a $100 million unsecured facility which can be increased by up to $50 million during term.Chartwell retirement residences- credit facilities have three-year terms maturing in may 2020 and will include annual extension options.Chartwell retirement residences- second credit facility is a $200 million secured facility which can be increased by up to $100 million during term.

Chartwell to buy portfolio of three retirement residences in Ontario for $121 mln

May 11 (Reuters) - Chartwell Retirement Residences :Chartwell retirement residences- definitive agreement to acquire portfolio of three retirement residences in ontario for purchase price of $121.0 million.

Chartwell Retirement Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$0.20

May 4 (Reuters) - Chartwell Retirement Residences ::Chartwell announces first quarter 2017 results.Q1 adjusted FFO per share c$0.20.Q1 FFO per share c$0.22.

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES REPORTS Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE C$0.21

Chartwell Retirement Residences : CHARTWELL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER & YEAR END 2016 RESULTS AND INCREASE TO DISTRIBUTIONS . Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE C$0.21 . Q4 FFO PER SHARE C$0.23 . DISTRIBUTIONS INCREASE 2.5% AS OF MARCH 31, 2017 . SAME PROPERTY OCCUPANCY 93.7% IN Q4 2016 .SAME PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME UP 2.2% IN Q4 2016.

Chartwell to acquire retirement residence in Vineland,Ontario

Chartwell Retirement Residences : Chartwell announces acquisition of retirement residence in Vineland, Ontario . Chartwell Retirement Residences - aggregate purchase price of $22.0 million . Chartwell Retirement Residences - aggregate purchase price of $22.0 million will be settled in cash .Estimates that upon stabilization, this acquisition will generate an unlevered yield of 7.1 pct.

Chartwell says Q3 FFO per share C$0.24 from cont ops

Chartwell Retirement Residences : Chartwell announces third quarter 2016 results . Q3 FFO per share view C$0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly same property occupancy 93.6 pct versus 92.7 pct . Q3 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22 from continuing operations .Q3 FFO per share C$0.24 from continuing operations.

Chartwell Retirement Residences posts Q2 AFFO $0.21/unit

Chartwell Retirement Residences : Qtrly FFO per unit diluted $ 0.2 . Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.21 . Qtrly same property occupancy increased 1.6 percentage points to 93.4 pct . Qtrly total AFFO per unit $ 0.21 .Chartwell retirement residences qtrly same property net operating income ("NOI") up $4.2 million or 8.4 pct versus last year.

Chartwell buys retirement residence in Midland, Ontario

Chartwell Retirement Residences : Chartwell announces acquisition of a modern retirement residence in Midland, Ontario . Aggregate purchase price of $31.5 million . Purchase price will be settled in cash, . Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 121-suite tiffin house retirement residence in Midland, Ontario .Chartwell estimates that, upon stabilization, acquisition will generate an unlevered yield of 7.6%.