Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais Copasa MG (CSMG3.SA)

Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais Copasa MG : Announced on Friday that it approved own capital interest payment for the first quarter of FY 2016, totalling 24.7 million Brazilian reais ($7.1 million) gross . Gross value per share is 0.2071 real . Record date is May 11 . Ex-interest as of May 12 .Value to be included in obligatory dividend for FY 2016.