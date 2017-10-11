Countryside Properties PLC (CSPC.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Countryside Properties says FY ‍open sales outlets up 9%

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Countryside Properties Plc :‍FY COMPLETIONS UP 28% TO 3,389 HOMES​.FY ‍OPEN SALES OUTLETS UP 9% AT 47​.‍FURTHER 18 SITES UNDER CONSTRUCTION TO ENSURE INCREASE NUMBER OF OPEN SELLING OUTLETS IN FY18​.

Countryside Properties quarterly total completions up 41 pct to 821 units

July 27 (Reuters) - Countryside Properties Plc :Countryside properties plc - q3 total completions up 41% to 821 units.Countryside properties plc - q3 private average selling price up 16% at £404,000, with underlying sales price growth of 5%.Countryside properties plc - q3 net reservation rates up 16% at 0.88.Countryside properties plc - q3 open sales outlets up 19% to 44.Countryside properties plc - q3 record private forward order book up 28% to £354.0m.Countryside properties - "continue to see robust demand for our homes across both divisions;" on track to deliver growth trajectory set out earlier this year.

Countryside investors Richard and Graham Cherry sell 2.4 pct stake -bookrunner

June 6 (Reuters) - Countryside Properties Plc : bookrunner::‍Results of placing of 11,017,432 ordinary shares in Countryside Properties Plc by certain management sellers​.Richard and Graham Cherry sold 11,017,432 ordinary shares, representing about 2.4 pct of co's share capital, at price of 325 pper share.Proceeds payable in cash on usual settlement terms, and closing of placing is expected to occur on a T+2 basis on June 8.After placing completes, Richard Cherry will hold c.1.5 pct of co's share capital, Graham Cherry will hold c.2.0 pct co's share capital​.

Bookrunner says Richard Cherry and Graham Cherry to sell 11.01 mln Countryside shares

June 5 (Reuters) - Bookrunner::Bookrunner says Richard cherry and graham cherry to sell up to 11,017,432 shares in Countryside representing 2.4 percent of co's share capital.Bookrunner Placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild.Bookrunner says Numis securities limited is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with placing.

Investor Oaktree places about 103.7 mln shares in Countryside- bookrunner

May 26 (Reuters) - Bookrunner::Placing of 103,686,504 ordinary shares in Countryside Properties Plc << >> by OCM Luxembourg Coppice Topco being an entity controlled by Oaktree.Following completion of placing, seller will continue to hold about 23 pct of issued share capital of company.Proceeds of placing are payable in cash, and settlement of placing is expected to occur on a t+2 basis on May 31.Company will not receive any proceeds from placing.

Countryside Properties HY adjusted revenue 435.4 mln STG versus 312.8 mln STG year ago

May 17 (Reuters) - Countryside Properties Plc :Hy adjusted revenue £435.4m versus £312.8m year ago.Hy adjusted operating profit £70.4m versus £50.8m year ago.Hy completions 1,437 units versus 1,095 units year ago.Hy net reservation rate of 0.89 from 48 sales outlets.Hy 2017 net debt 35.0 million stg.Trading in first half ahead of expectations with good momentum into second half.Expect profit to be ahead of market expectations for second half.Upgrading FY18 completion targets by 10 per cent in housebuilding division.Group HY private forward order book of 347.1 million stg, up 69%.Board has recommended an interim dividend of 3.4 pence per share, payable on 7 july 2017.

Countryside Properties announces management changes

April 27 (Reuters) - Countryside Properties Plc ::Statement re management changes.Richard Cherry, chief executive of Countryside's partnerships division, has announced his plans to retire from business at end of fy.Richard will remain a member of executive committee until his departure..

Countryside Properties says H1 completions up 31%

Countryside Properties Plc : Trading statement - H1 2017 . H1 completions up 31% to 1,437 homes (h1 2016: 1,095 homes) . H1 private average selling price ("asp") reduced by 13% to £440,000 but with underlying sales price growth of 6% . H1 record private forward order book up 69% at £347.1m (h1 2016: £205.3m) . H1 partnerships land bank 2 up 1,210 plots to 16,124 plots (h1 2016: 14,914 plots) . See substantial growth within partnerships supported by a number of successful bids in first half and continuing flow of bid opportunities .Customer demand, government support and good mortgage availability... Look set to continue for remainder of year.

Countryside says net reservation rates remains strong throughout Q1

Countryside Properties Plc : Says Q1 2017 trading statement . Says Q1 total completions up 23 pct to 581 units (Q1 2016: 471 units) . Says Q1 underlying sales price growth of 4 pct to a private average selling price of 443,000 stg (Q1 2016: 507,000 stg) . Says Q1 net reservation rates 1 up 20 pct at 0.73 (Q1 2016: 0.61) . While there remains some uncertainty over brexit transition, strong customer demand, low interest rates and continued government support give us great confidence . Saysq1 open sales outlets up 44 pct to 46 (Q1 2016: 32) . Remain firmly on track to deliver our medium term growth targets . Says record private forward order book up 76 pct to 292.9 mln stg (Q1 2016: 166.4 mln stg) . Says outlet growth and net reservation rates have remained strong throughout Q1 . Says weakness at top end of market being more than compensated for by strong performance at lower price points .Brexit uncertainty remains but strong customer demand, low interest rates and continued government support give us great confidence.

Countryside says FY total completions up 12 pct

Countryside Properties Plc : Countryside FY 2016 trading statement . Fy total completions up 12% to 2,657 units (2015: 2,364 units) . Fy private average selling price up 21% to £466,000 (2015: £385,000) . Record private forward order book up 64% at £225.4m (2015: £137.5m) . Total land bank increased to 27,205 plots (2015: 26,213) . Fy private sales rates 1 remained robust at 0.78 (2015: 0.76) . Our partnerships division has delivered a strong performance, with total completions up 10% at 1,874 homes versus 1,711 homes in 2015 . Trading over summer months and into autumn selling season has been robust . During 3 month period following eu referendum we saw an initial increase in cancellation rates but this has been more than offset by trading since . We enter 2017 with strong outlet growth and a record order book which leaves us well positioned to meet market expectations . While we are mindful of medium-term uncertainty over brexit, our targets, as outlined at ipo, remain unchanged .Continue to be firmly on track to deliver over 3,600 completions/year, operating margin of over 17%, improvement in roce to over 28% by 2018.