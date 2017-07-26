Constellation Software Inc (CSU.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

July 26 (Reuters) - Constellation Software Inc :Constellation Software Inc. announces results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 and declares quarterly dividend.Q2 adjusted earnings per share $5.30.Q2 earnings per share $2.41.Q2 revenue $600 million versus I/B/E/S view $587.9 million.Q2 earnings per share view $5.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

July 19 (Reuters) - Constellation Software Inc :Volaris Group, a Constellation Software Company, enters into agreement to acquire a provider of insurance software.Completion of acquisition remains subject to mutually agreed closing conditions.

July 13 (Reuters) - Constellation Software Inc ::Pinkroccade Healthcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of constellation software's TSS group, enters into multi-year contract for delivery of EMR-Software.Constellation Software Inc - Pinkroccade Healthcare B.V. signed a material contract with the Gebruikersvereniging Psygis Quarant.

July 7 (Reuters) - Constellation Software Inc :TSS enters into refinancing agreement.Constellation Software - ‍TSS will be able to borrow up to eur 300 million under multicurrency revolving loan facility.Constellation Software - Unit entered into agreement for purpose of refinancing current eur 160 million term, multicurrency revolving facilities agreement.Constellation Software - ‍TSS will be able to borrow up to eur 50 million under an additional uncommitted term loan facility​.

April 27 (Reuters) - Constellation Software Inc -:Constellation Software Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 and declares quarterly dividend.Q1 adjusted earnings per share $4.46.Q1 earnings per share $1.91.Q1 revenue rose 14 percent to $555 million.Q1 earnings per share view $4.72, revenue view $556.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Constellation Software Inc says recorded an unrealized foreign exchange loss of $2 million or $0.07 on a diluted per share basis in q1 2017.

April 21 (Reuters) - Constellation Software Inc :Volaris group, a Constellation Software Company, enters into agreement to acquire asset management software provider.

Constellation Software Inc :Constellation software-unit entered deal to buy provider of business system software to agricultural, construction, material handling dealers in North America.

Constellation Software Inc : Volaris Group, a Constellation Software company, enters into agreement to acquire software company in Marine Vertical .Constellation Software Inc - completion of acquisition remains subject to mutually agreed closing conditions.

Constellation Software Inc :Volaris Group, a Constellation Software Company, enters into agreement to acquire provider of digital financial services to mobile operators.

