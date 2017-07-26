Edition:
Constellation Software Inc (CSU.TO)

CSU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

752.11CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$3.12 (+0.42%)
Prev Close
$748.99
Open
$750.89
Day's High
$755.55
Day's Low
$749.21
Volume
16,971
Avg. Vol
37,231
52-wk High
$755.55
52-wk Low
$575.22

Latest Key Developments

Constellation Software Q2 earnings per share $2.41
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 05:07pm EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - Constellation Software Inc :Constellation Software Inc. announces results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 and declares quarterly dividend.Q2 adjusted earnings per share $5.30.Q2 earnings per share $2.41.Q2 revenue $600 million versus I/B/E/S view $587.9 million.Q2 earnings per share view $5.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Volaris Group to acquire a provider of insurance software
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 06:43pm EDT 

July 19 (Reuters) - Constellation Software Inc :Volaris Group, a Constellation Software Company, enters into agreement to acquire a provider of insurance software.Completion of acquisition remains subject to mutually agreed closing conditions.  Full Article

Pinkroccade Healthcare enters into multi-year contract for delivery of EMR-Software
Thursday, 13 Jul 2017 07:31am EDT 

July 13 (Reuters) - Constellation Software Inc ::Pinkroccade Healthcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of constellation software's TSS group, enters into multi-year contract for delivery of EMR-Software.Constellation Software Inc - Pinkroccade Healthcare B.V. signed a material contract with the Gebruikersvereniging Psygis Quarant.  Full Article

TSS enters into refinancing agreement
Friday, 7 Jul 2017 07:39am EDT 

July 7 (Reuters) - Constellation Software Inc :TSS enters into refinancing agreement.Constellation Software - ‍TSS will be able to borrow up to eur 300 million under multicurrency revolving loan facility.Constellation Software - Unit entered into agreement for purpose of refinancing current eur 160 million term, multicurrency revolving facilities agreement.Constellation Software - ‍TSS will be able to borrow up to eur 50 million under an additional uncommitted term loan facility​.  Full Article

Constellation Software reports Q1 earnings per share $1.91
Thursday, 27 Apr 2017 05:13pm EDT 

April 27 (Reuters) - Constellation Software Inc -:Constellation Software Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 and declares quarterly dividend.Q1 adjusted earnings per share $4.46.Q1 earnings per share $1.91.Q1 revenue rose 14 percent to $555 million.Q1 earnings per share view $4.72, revenue view $556.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Constellation Software Inc says recorded an unrealized foreign exchange loss of $2 million or $0.07 on a diluted per share basis in q1 2017.  Full Article

Volaris group enters into agreement to acquire asset management software provider
Friday, 21 Apr 2017 08:54am EDT 

April 21 (Reuters) - Constellation Software Inc :Volaris group, a Constellation Software Company, enters into agreement to acquire asset management software provider.  Full Article

Constellation Software-unit enters deal to buy provider of business system software
Friday, 31 Mar 2017 05:04pm EDT 

Constellation Software Inc :Constellation software-unit entered deal to buy provider of business system software to agricultural, construction, material handling dealers in North America.  Full Article

Constellation Software unit enters into agreement to buy Software Company
Tuesday, 28 Feb 2017 05:36pm EST 

Constellation Software Inc : Volaris Group, a Constellation Software company, enters into agreement to acquire software company in Marine Vertical .Constellation Software Inc - completion of acquisition remains subject to mutually agreed closing conditions.  Full Article

Volaris Group says entered agreement to acquire Telepin
Thursday, 16 Feb 2017 08:00am EST 

Constellation Software Inc :Volaris Group, a Constellation Software Company, enters into agreement to acquire provider of digital financial services to mobile operators.  Full Article

BRIEF-Constellation Software Q2 earnings per share $2.41

* Constellation Software Inc. announces results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 and declares quarterly dividend

Earnings vs. Estimates

