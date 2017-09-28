Edition:
United States

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (CSWa.TO)

CSWa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

21.90CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.05 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
$21.95
Open
$21.95
Day's High
$21.95
Day's Low
$21.90
Volume
2,330
Avg. Vol
7,537
52-wk High
$24.59
52-wk Low
$20.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Corby Spirit and Wine extends closing date of the acquisition of the Foreign Affair Winery
Thursday, 28 Sep 2017 05:05pm EDT 

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd :Corby Spirit and Wine extends closing date of the acquisition of the Foreign Affair Winery.Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd - Acquisition of Foreign Affair Winery now expected to close next business day October 2, 2017.  Full Article

Corby Spirit and Wine to buy Foreign Affair Winery for $6.2 mln
Friday, 25 Aug 2017 12:02pm EDT 

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd ::Corby Spirit And Wine to acquire the Foreign Affair Winery.Deal for ‍$6.2 million​.Aagreement to acquire all of shares winery and assets of vineyard, which together operate as Foreign Affair Winery​.Brand portfolio,other assets acquired by Corby to continue to operate from foreign affair's current location in Vineland, Ontario.  Full Article

Corby Spirit and Wine fourth qtr earnings per share C$0.30
Wednesday, 23 Aug 2017 02:12pm EDT 

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Corby Spirit And Wine Ltd ::Says quarterly revenue C$ 40.2 million versus C$ 37.2 million.  Full Article

Corby Spirit and Wine Q3 earnings per share $0.12
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 01:32pm EDT 

May 10 (Reuters) - Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd ::Corby Spirit and Wine announces quarterly dividend and reports third quarter results.Qtrly earnings per share $0.12.Qtrly revenue $28.8 million versus $28 million.All figures in c$.  Full Article

Corby Spirit and Wine ltd, Pernod Ricard USA extend distribution agreement
Wednesday, 29 Mar 2017 10:51am EDT 

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd : Corby Spirit and Wine Limited and Pernod Ricard USA, LLC announce extension of distribution agreement . Co entered into amending deal with Pernod Ricard USA to extend term of existing distribution agreement to June 30, 2018 .Amended agreement will be effective as of July 1, 2017.  Full Article

Corby Spirit and Wine posts qtrly EPS of C$0.23
Wednesday, 9 Nov 2016 11:45am EST 

Corby Spirit And Wine Ltd : Corby Spirit And Wine announces quarterly dividend and reports first quarter results . Quarterly earnings per share C$0.23 . Qtrly revenue $34.6 million versus $36.4 million . In total, quarterly shipment volume and value were lower when compared with same period last year .All figures in C$.  Full Article

• Corby Spirit and wine to acquire the Spirits business of Domaines Pinnacle
Wednesday, 31 Aug 2016 10:27am EDT 

Corby Spirit And Wine Ltd : Corby Spirit and wine to acquire the Spirits business of Domaines Pinnacle . Deal for $12 million . Ungava spirits will continue to operate from current location in Cowansville . Brand portfolio and other assets acquired by Corby will be operated as Ungava Spirits Co. Ltd., a new, wholly-owned subsidiary .Charles crawford will join Corby as President of Ungava Spirits.  Full Article

Corby Spirit And Wine Q4 EPS C$0.33
Wednesday, 24 Aug 2016 01:54pm EDT 

Corby Spirit And Wine Limited : Corby Spirit And Wine announces quarterly dividend and reports fourth quarter and year-ended 2016 results . Quarterly earnings per share c$0.33 .Qtrly revenue c$37.2 million versus c$32.5 million.  Full Article

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd announces quarterly dividend
Wednesday, 3 Feb 2016 11:38am EST 

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd:Declared a dividend of $0.19 per share payable on March 11, 2016 on the Voting Class A Common Shares and Non-voting Class B Common Shares of the Company to shareholders of record as at the close of business on February 26, 2016.  Full Article

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd announces special dividend, quarterly dividend
Wednesday, 11 Nov 2015 12:15pm EST 

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd:Declared a special dividend of $0.62 per share.Payable on January 8, 2016 on Voting Class A common shares and Non-voting Class B Common Shares of the Company to shareholders of record date on December 11.Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share.Payable on December 11 on Voting Class A Common Shares and Non-voting Class B Common Shares of Company to shareholders of record on November 27.  Full Article

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd News

» More CSWa.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials