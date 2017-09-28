Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (CSWa.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Corby Spirit and Wine extends closing date of the acquisition of the Foreign Affair Winery

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd :Corby Spirit and Wine extends closing date of the acquisition of the Foreign Affair Winery.Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd - Acquisition of Foreign Affair Winery now expected to close next business day October 2, 2017.

Corby Spirit and Wine to buy Foreign Affair Winery for $6.2 mln

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd ::Corby Spirit And Wine to acquire the Foreign Affair Winery.Deal for ‍$6.2 million​.Aagreement to acquire all of shares winery and assets of vineyard, which together operate as Foreign Affair Winery​.Brand portfolio,other assets acquired by Corby to continue to operate from foreign affair's current location in Vineland, Ontario.

Corby Spirit and Wine fourth qtr earnings per share C$0.30

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Corby Spirit And Wine Ltd ::Says quarterly revenue C$ 40.2 million versus C$ 37.2 million.

Corby Spirit and Wine Q3 earnings per share $0.12

May 10 (Reuters) - Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd ::Corby Spirit and Wine announces quarterly dividend and reports third quarter results.Qtrly earnings per share $0.12.Qtrly revenue $28.8 million versus $28 million.All figures in c$.

Corby Spirit and Wine ltd, Pernod Ricard USA extend distribution agreement

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd : Corby Spirit and Wine Limited and Pernod Ricard USA, LLC announce extension of distribution agreement . Co entered into amending deal with Pernod Ricard USA to extend term of existing distribution agreement to June 30, 2018 .Amended agreement will be effective as of July 1, 2017.

Corby Spirit and Wine posts qtrly EPS of C$0.23

Corby Spirit And Wine Ltd : Corby Spirit And Wine announces quarterly dividend and reports first quarter results . Quarterly earnings per share C$0.23 . Qtrly revenue $34.6 million versus $36.4 million . In total, quarterly shipment volume and value were lower when compared with same period last year .All figures in C$.

• Corby Spirit and wine to acquire the Spirits business of Domaines Pinnacle

Corby Spirit And Wine Ltd : Corby Spirit and wine to acquire the Spirits business of Domaines Pinnacle . Deal for $12 million . Ungava spirits will continue to operate from current location in Cowansville . Brand portfolio and other assets acquired by Corby will be operated as Ungava Spirits Co. Ltd., a new, wholly-owned subsidiary .Charles crawford will join Corby as President of Ungava Spirits.

Corby Spirit And Wine Q4 EPS C$0.33

Corby Spirit And Wine Limited : Corby Spirit And Wine announces quarterly dividend and reports fourth quarter and year-ended 2016 results . Quarterly earnings per share c$0.33 .Qtrly revenue c$37.2 million versus c$32.5 million.

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd announces quarterly dividend

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd:Declared a dividend of $0.19 per share payable on March 11, 2016 on the Voting Class A Common Shares and Non-voting Class B Common Shares of the Company to shareholders of record as at the close of business on February 26, 2016.

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd announces special dividend, quarterly dividend

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd:Declared a special dividend of $0.62 per share.Payable on January 8, 2016 on Voting Class A common shares and Non-voting Class B Common Shares of the Company to shareholders of record date on December 11.Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share.Payable on December 11 on Voting Class A Common Shares and Non-voting Class B Common Shares of Company to shareholders of record on November 27.