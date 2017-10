City Union Bank Ltd (CTBK.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

City Union Bank Q1 NIM 4.47 pct‍​

Aug 9 (Reuters) - City Union Bank Ltd :Says qtrly net interest margin increased to 4.47 pct‍​.

India's City Union Bank June-qtr net profit up about 13 pct

Aug 9 (Reuters) - City Union Bank Ltd :June quarter net profit 1.40 billion rupees versus profit of 1.24 billion rupees year ago.June quarter interest earned 8.26 billion rupees versus 7.72 billion rupees year ago.June quarter provisions 1.17 billion rupees versus 707.5 million rupees year ago.June quarter gross NPA 3.05 percent versus 2.83 percent previous quarter.June quarter net NPA 1.79 percent versus 1.71 percent previous quarter.

City Union Bank seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares

June 6 (Reuters) - City Union Bank Ltd ::Seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares.

City Union Bank March-qtr profit up about 15 pct

May 29 (Reuters) - City Union Bank Ltd :March quarter net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus 1.12 billion rupees last year.March quarter interest earned 8 billion rupees versus 7.56 billion rupees last year.March quarter provisions 712.6 million rupees versus 708.1 million rupees last year.March quarter gross NPA 2.83 percent versus 2.98 percent previous quarter.March quarter net NPA 1.71 percent versus 1.72 percent previous quarter.

City Union Bank Dec-qtr profit up about 12 pct

City Union Bank Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 1.27 billion rupees versus 1.13 billion rupees last year . Dec quarter interest earned 8.11 billion rupees versus 7.47 billion rupees last year . Dec quarter provisions 919.6 million rupees versus 648.3 million rupees last year . Dec quarter gross NPA 2.98 percent versus 2.69 percent previous quarter .Dec quarter net NPA 1.72 percent versus 1.63 percent previous quarter.

City Union Bank approves capital raising of up to 5 bln rupees via QIP

City Union Bank Ltd : Board approves capital raising of up to 5 billion rupees via QIP .