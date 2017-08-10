Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd (CTCa.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Canadian Tire Corp posts Q2 earnings per share c$2.81

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd :Canadian Tire Corporation reports strong Q2 results.Q2 earnings per share c$2.81.Q2 same store sales rose 1.8 percent.Q2 earnings per share view c$2.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd - ‍for fiscal 2017, company expects annual operating capital expenditures to be within range of $400 million to $425 million​.Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd - qtrly retail sale c$4.10 billion, up 3 percent.Canadian Tire - in light of recent sales results at fgl sports, it is unlikely that their annual sales growth aspiration will be realized in 2017‍​.

Canadian Tire Corporation reports Q1 earnings per share C$1.24

May 11 (Reuters) - Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd : :Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd - qtrly same store sales Canadian Tire up 0.5pct.Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd - qtrly same store sales for mark's up 5.4pct.Canadian Tire Corporation reports strong first quarter results.Q1 earnings per share C$1.24.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd - qtrly same store sales for FGL Sports down 2.7pct.Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd - qtrly retail revenue increased 8.5pct, or 6.8pct excluding petroleum.Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd - qtrly revenue $2,753.5 million versus $2,559.4 million.

CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LTD SAYS TO ACQUIRE PADINOX INC

May 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd :CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LTD SAYS IT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PADINOX INC.AS PART OF DEAL ,MANUFACTURING & WHOLESALE DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS OF PADINOX, BASED IN PEI, ARE BEING SOLD TO MEYER CANADA.

Canadian Tire Corp posts Q4 earnings c$3.46/shr

Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd : Canadian Tire Corporation reports strong fourth quarter and full year results . Q4 earnings per share c$3.46 . Q4 same store sales for Canadian Tire up 8.1 pct . Q4 earnings per share view c$3.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly revenue $3.64 billion versus $3.38 billion . Canadian Tire Corporation - intention to make normal course issuer bid to purchase from March 2, 2017 to March 1, 2018 up to 6 million class a non-voting shares .Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd - Canadian Tire retail's Q4 retail sales increased 9.6 pct.

Canadian Tire Corp says will continue to invest in financial services in 2017 -conf call

Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd : Says will continue to invest in financial services in 2017 -conf call . Focus remains on improving retail earnings - conf call . Says will continue to prioritize capital for technology and digital initiatives - conf call . Says president and CEO of financial services Mary Turner to retire at the end of the year - conf call Further company coverage: [CTCa.TO] ((bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Canadian Tire Corp Q2 earnings per share C$2.46

Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd : Canadian Tire Corporation delivers strong Q2 results . Q2 earnings per share view c$2.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Canadian tire corporation delivers strong Q2 results . Q2 earnings per share C$2.46 . Qtrly consolidated retail sales increased $121.1 million, or 3.1% in Q2 .Q2 revenue view C$3.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Canadian Tire names Stephen Wetmore as president and CEO

Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd : Appointment of Stephen Wetmore as president and CEO of company, effective immediately. . Wetmore will remain a director of company but will step down as deputy chairman of board .Wetmore succeeds Michael Medline who became president in 2013 and CEO in 2014.

Canadian Tire Corp says acquired additional 2.03% interest in CT REIT

Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd - : Has acquired an additional 2.03% interest in CT Real Estate Investment Trust .As a result of transaction, CTC increased its ownership in aggregate issued and outstanding Class B units and units by about 1.02%.

Canadian Tire reports Q1 earnings per share of c$0.90

Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd : Qtrly retail sales increase 2.2% and same store sales up 1.0% in quarter over q1 2015 . Qtrly same store sales up in all core retail banners . Qtrly excluding petroleum, consolidated revenue increased $91.9 million , or 4.3% in quarter . Canadian tire corporation delivers strong q1 results . Q1 earnings per share c$0.90 .Q1 earnings per share view c$0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Canadian Tire Corporation Limited recalls Danson Decor Christmas lights - CNSWCH

Canadian Tire Corporation Limited:Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. is recalling the holiday collection brand of indoor and outdoor Christmas light strings, supplied by Danson Decor Inc. and manufactured by Taizhou Hongpeng Colour Lanterns (CSA file No. 241989), as they may pose a fire and shock hazard - - CNSWCH.Only products manufactured after the spring of 2015 and sold between Aug. 1, 2015, and Nov. 30, 2015, are affected - CNSWCH.