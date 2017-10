City Developments Ltd (CTDM.SI)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

City Developments says unit & Hong Realty successfully tendered for Amber Park site purchase

Oct 4 (Reuters) - City Developments Ltd ::Unit & Hong Realty successfully tendered for enbloc purchase of Amber Park condominium site.Purchase consideration for property was s$906.7 million.

City Developments announces resignation of CEO

Aug 11 (Reuters) - City Developments Ltd ::Says accepted resignation of CEO, Grant Lewis Kelley.Promotes Sherman Kwek, currently deputy CEO, to be CEO-designate of company effective from 11 August 2017.

City Developments posts qtrly revenue S$854.1 million

Aug 11 (Reuters) - City Developments Ltd :Qtrly revenue S$854.1 million , down 21.8 percent.Qtrly profit attributable S$109.9 million versus S$ 133.8 million.Declares payment of a tax-exempt (one-tier) special interim dividend of 4.0 cents per ordinary share.

City Developments says Hong Ren Wong retires as chairman

June 30 (Reuters) - City Developments Ltd :Advises that Hong Ren Wong is retiring as chairman.

City Developments says qtrly revenue increased by 8.4 pct

May 11 (Reuters) - City Developments Ltd ::Qtrly revenue increased 8.4pct to S$783.8 million.Qtrly net profit S$85.5 mln vs S$105.3 mln.

City Developments on track to achieve S$5 BLN FUM by end 2015

City Developments Ltd :"We now have over S$3.5 billion in funds under management, on track to achieve our target of S$5 billion by end 2018".

City Developments on track to achieve S$5 BLN FUM by end 2015

City Developments Ltd :"We now have over S$3.5 billion in funds under management, on track to achieve our target of S$5 billion by end 2018".

City Developments says Q4 net profit S$243.8 mln vs S$410.5 mln

City Developments Ltd : Q4 revenue s$1,167 million versus s$855 million . Board is recommending a special final ordinary dividend of 4.0 cents per share . Final ordinary dividend of 8.0 cents per share .Q4 net profit s$243.784 million versus s$410.5 million.

City Developments to buy Ransomes Wharf site in London to develop £222 mln luxury residential project

City Developments Ltd : Exchanges contracts to buy Ransomes Wharf site in Battersea South West London to develop a £222 million luxury residential project .Unit exchanged contracts to buy the freehold Ransomes Wharf site in Battersea, London, SW11, from Curatus Trust.

City Developments to take 24 pct stake in Distrii

City Developments Limited : Proposed investment in a leading operator of co-working spaces in the people's republic of china .Signed an agreement to invest rmb 72 million (approximately s$14.8 million 1) for a 24% stake in Distrii.