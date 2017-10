ConvaTec Group PLC (CTEC.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Convatec reports Q3 revenue of $445.5 mln, up 6.8 pct

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Convatec Group Plc ::IN Q3, GROUP REVENUE WAS $445.5 MILLION, REFLECTING 6.8 PCT REPORTED GROWTH ON SAME PERIOD IN 2016​.PERFORMANCE IN Q3 SEVERELY IMPACTED BY SUPPLY ISSUES IN BOTH ADVANCED WOUND AND OSTOMY CARE.‍GROUP NOW ANTICIPATE FULL YEAR ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE BETWEEN 1% AND 2%​.‍SUPPLY ISSUES ARE EXPECTED TO RESULT IN LOSS OF 40 BPS OF MARGIN BENEFIT ACHIEVED AS A RESULT OF MIP PROGRAMME IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR​.

Convatec says CFO Nigel Clerkin to leave​

Aug 3 (Reuters) - CONVATEC GROUP PLC ::‍NIGEL CLERKIN, CURRENT CFO, HAS DECIDED NOT TO RELOCATE HIS FAMILY FROM DUBLIN AND CONSEQUENTLY WILL LEAVE COMPANY​.‍EXPECTED THAT CLERKIN WILL CONTINUE IN HIS POSITION AS A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY AND CFO UNTIL 31 OCTOBER 2017​.‍APPOINTMENT OF FRANK SCHULKES AS CFO DESIGNATE, EFFECTIVE TODAY, BECOMING CFO ON 31 OCTOBER 2017​.

CONVATEC confirms guidance for the full year

Aug 3 (Reuters) - CONVATEC GROUP PLC ::HY GROUP REPORTED REVENUE OF $831.3 MILLION GREW 0.3%.MARGIN IMPROVEMENT PROGRAMME ON TRACK FOR FULL YEAR GUIDANCE - 40 BASIS POINTS (BPS) PERFORMANCE BENEFIT IN H1.INAUGURAL INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1.4 CENTS PER SHARE.GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR IS CONFIRMED, REVENUE GROWTH WEIGHTED TOWARDS SECOND HALF OF YEAR.CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO DELIVER AROUND HALF OF TARGETED C. 300 BPS ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN IMPROVEMENT DURING 2017.CONTINUE TO EXPECT STRONGER REVENUE GROWTH IN SECOND HALF DRIVEN BY FOAM, SILVER, SURGICAL COVER DRESSINGS.

Convatec to buy Woodbury from MTS Health Investors for 120.5 mln stg

July 20 (Reuters) - Convatec Group Plc :Has agreed to buy Woodbury Holdings for enterprise value of 120.5 million pounds.Buying Woodbury from MTS Health Investors.Acquisition will create a new home distribution business unit in the U.S. for catheter and incontinence related products.Earnings from Woodbury Holdings will be immediately accretive.

Convatec raises 805 mln pounds through placing

June 6 (Reuters) - Convatec Group Plc :‍nordic capital, avista sold aggregate of 250 million ordinary shares in convatec at 322 pence per share, raising gross proceeds of £805 million​.‍nordic capital and avista announce that they have elected to increase size of placing due to strong investor demand​.

Bookrunner says deal upsized to 250 mln shares in ConvaTec placing

June 5 (Reuters) - :Bookrunner says deal upsized to 250 million shares, orders not at 322p risk missing.Bookrunner says books will close at 7.15pm UK time.

Bookrunner says visibility on investor interest for c.90 pct of ConvaTec Placing

June 5 (Reuters) - Bookrunner::Bookrunner says visibility on potential investor interest for c.90 pct of the accelerated bookbuild deal, from limited market sounding exercise.Bookrunner says price guidance is with reference to market in accelerated bookbuild deal.

Bookrunner says books covered in ConvaTec placing

June 5 (Reuters) - Bookrunner::Bookrunner says books covered, pricing guidance to come in ConvaTec accelerated bookbuild deal.

ConvaTec Group announces a change on its executive committee

ConvaTec Group Plc : Announces death of Mike Sgrignari, executive vice president, operations and member of executive committee of Convatec Group Plc .Robert Steele, executive vice president, quality, regulatory & clinical affairs will assume interim responsibility for operations function.

Nordic Capital and Avista sell 975 mln pounds of Convatec shares

Convatec Group Plc : Result of placing .Nordic capital and Avista have sold an aggregate of 375 million ordinary shares at 260 pence each, raising gross proceeds of 975 million pounds($1.21 billion).