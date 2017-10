Canadian Utilities Ltd (CU.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Canadian Utilities reports qtrly ‍adjusted earnings $129 mln

July 27 (Reuters) - Canadian Utilities Ltd ::Canadian Utilities reports second quarter 2017 earnings.Canadian Utilities Ltd qtrly ‍adjusted earnings $129 million versus $131 million​.

Canadian Utilities Q1 adjusted earnings $215 mln

April 26 (Reuters) - Canadian Utilities Ltd ::Canadian Utilities reports record first quarter 2017 earnings.Qtrly adjusted earnings $215 million versus $197 million.Qtrly earnings attributable to class a and class b shares $230 million versus $192 million.Invested $285 million in capital growth projects in q1 of 2017.

Canadian Utilities qtrly adjusted earnings $96 mln vs. $99 mln

Canadian Utilities Ltd : Canadian Utilities reports third quarter 2016 earnings . Excluding prior period impacts of GTA decision, normalized adjusted earnings were $108 million for quarter .Canadian Utilities Ltd - qtrly adjusted earnings $96 million versus $99 million.

Canadian Utilities posts rise in Q2 adjusted earnings

Canadian Utilities Ltd : Canadian utilities reports second quarter 2016 earnings . Says Q2 adjusted earnings for 2016 of $131 million compared to $101 million in 2015 .Earnings in Q2 reduced by one-time earnings impact resulting from retroactive regulatory decision Atco Gas Australia received.

Canadian Utilities Ltd increases common share dividend

Canadian Utilities Ltd:Declared a first quarter dividend of 32.50 cents per Class A non-voting and Class B common share.Says a 10% increase over the 29.50 cents paid in each of the four previous quarters.Dividend is payable March 1, 2016, to shareholders of record on February 5, 2016.