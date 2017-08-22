Edition:
Cominar REIT (CUF_u.TO)

CUF_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.05CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.06 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
$13.99
Open
$14.01
Day's High
$14.08
Day's Low
$13.99
Volume
355,113
Avg. Vol
511,249
52-wk High
$15.63
52-wk Low
$11.84

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cominar plans to concentrate on its core markets and to reduce debt level
Tuesday, 22 Aug 2017 05:39pm EDT 

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Cominar Reit :Cominar REIT - has decided to sell its properties located in regions outside its core markets which have an estimated fair value exceeding $1.2 billion​.Cominar - ‍board of trustees of co has authorized a normal course issuer bid to purchase for cancellation a maximum of 9 million outstanding units of REIT​.Cominar REIT - to use majority of sales proceeds to reduce its debt-to-gross book value to below 48 percent.  Full Article

Cominar updates its unsecured debenture refinancing plan
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 11:32am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Cominar Reit :Cominar updates its unsecured debenture refinancing plan.Cominar reit - ‍downward changes to credit rating will have negative impact on co's ability to finance in unsecured debt marketplace.Cominar reit - terms and conditions of outstanding debentures remain unaffected by rating change.Cominar reit - dbrs said it had downgraded rating of reit's senior unsecured debentures to bb with a stable trend from bbb (low) with a negative trend​.  Full Article

Cominar REIT qtrly operating revenue $210.0 mln vs $217.3 million
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 06:01pm EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Cominar Reit ::Cominar Reit - for quarter ended june 30, 2017, operating revenues were $210.0 million compared to $217.3 million for corresponding period of 2016.Cominar reit qtrly ‍recurring funds from operations for q2 of 2017 were $64.9 million, while they were $71.4 million for corresponding period of 2016​.Cominar reit qtrly ‍fully diluted recurring funds from operations per unit amounted to $0.35 for q2 of 2017, up $0.02 from previous quarter​.Cominar reit qtrly ‍fully diluted adjusted ffo per unit amounted to $0.31 for q2 of 2017, up $0.02 from previous quarter​.  Full Article

Cominar REIT Q2 earnings per share $0.41
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 08:00am EDT 

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust : Qtrly earnings per share $0.41; qtrly operating revenue $217.3 million, down 3.3 percent . Q2 revenue view C$217.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly funds from operations per unit $0.42 .Q2 FFO per share view c$0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Ivanhoé Cambridge cuts stake in Cominar REIT to slightly above 5 pct
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016 10:09am EDT 

Ivanhoé Cambridge: Announces the disposal of a portion of its units in Cominar REIT .Reduces its interest from 7.8 percent to slightly above 5 percent of trust units.  Full Article

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Announces February 2016 Monthly Distribution
Tuesday, 16 Feb 2016 10:19am EST 

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust:Says distribution of 12.25 cents per unit to unitholders of record as at February 29, 2016, payable on March 15, 2016.  Full Article

