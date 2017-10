Cummins India Ltd (CUMM.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cummins India June-qtr profit up about 23 pct

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Cummins India Ltd :June quarter pat 2.22 billion rupees versus profit of 1.81 billion rupees last year.Cummins india ltd consensus forecast for June-quarter profit was 1.82 billion rupees.June quarter total income 14.78 billion rupees versus 13.90 billion rupees last year.

Cummins India March-qtr profit falls about 5 pct

May 18 (Reuters) - Cummins India Ltd :March quarter profit 1.58 billion rupees.March quarter total income 13.19 billion rupees.Profit in March quarter last year was 1.67 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 11.91 billion rupees.Recommended final dividend of 9 rupees per share.Cummins India consensus forecast for March-quarter profit was 1.97 billion rupees.

Cummins India sept-qtr net profit almost flat

Cummins India Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 1.97 billion rupees . Sept quarter total income from operations 13.60 billion rupees .Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.98 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 12.93 billion rupees.

Cummins India June-qtr profit falls 14.2 pct

Cummins India Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 1.81 billion rupees; net sales INR 12.28 billion . Net profit in June quarter last year was 2.11 billion rupees; net sales was 12.78 billion rupees .

Cummins India March-qtr profit down about 14 pct

Cummins India Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 1.64 billion rupees; March-quarter net sales 10.38 billion rupees . Recommended final dividend of 9 rupees per share .