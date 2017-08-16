Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Computershare to buy Canadian Western Trust's Exempt Market Securities business

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Computershare Ltd :Computershare to acquire Exempt Market Securities business of Canadian Western Trust.Agreement includes portfolio of about 22,500 self-directed exempt market plan-holder accounts with AUA of about C$1.7 billion.

Canadian Western Trust Co to exit exempt market securities business line

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Canadian Western Bank :Canadian Western Trust Company to exit exempt market securities business line.Canadian Western Bank - ‍earnings contributions from the business line are not material on a consolidated basis for CWB​.Canadian Western Bank - ‍CWT entered into a definitive agreement to appoint computershare trust company of Canada as successor trustee for clients ​.Canadian Western Bank-CWT & a member of CWB Financial Group will no longer offer self-directed account services to holders of exempt market securities​.

June 1 (Reuters) - Canadian Western Bank ::cwb reports strong second quarter financial performance.Q2 earnings per share C$0.54.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q2 adjusted cash earnings per share C$0.59.Q2 revenue C$173 million.Canadian Western Bank - ‍expect increase in both mortgage application volumes and broker deposit pricing to be temporary​.

June 1 (Reuters) - Canadian Western Bank :CWB reports strong second quarter financial performance.Q2 earnings per share C$0.54.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q2 revenue C$173 million.Qtrly adjusted cash earnings per common share of $0.59.Canadian Western Bank - due to relatively moderate growth in H1 2017, "it will likely be challenging to deliver double digit growth in fiscal 2017".

Canadian Western Bank : CWB reports strong first quarter financial performance including record total revenues . Q1 adjusted cash earnings per share c$0.61 . Q1 earnings per share c$0.56 . Q1 earnings per share view c$0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Canadian Western Bank - qtrly net interest income $156.4 million versus $144.1 million . Canadian Western -continue to "carefully monitor loan portfolio for signs of weakness resulting from lagging impact of 2015 - 2016 regional recession" . Canadian Western Bank - expect earnings growth and profitability to fall below our medium-term target ranges in fiscal 2017 .

Canadian Western Bank : CWB reports strong first quarter financial performance including record total revenues . Q1 adjusted cash earnings per share c$0.61 . Q1 earnings per share c$0.56 . Q1 earnings per share view c$0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q1 revenue rose 11 percent to c$175.8 million . Canadian Western Bank- "expect earnings growth and profitability to fall below our medium-term target ranges in fiscal 2017" .Q1 revenue view c$172.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Canadian Western Bank - : Q4 adjusted cash earnings per share C$0.59 . Q4 earnings per share view C$0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . CWB reports financial performance for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 . Q4 earnings per share C$0.54 .Qtrly net interest income $149.1 million versus $139.7 million.

Canadian Western Bank : Q4 adjusted cash earnings per share c$0.59 . Q4 earnings per share view c$0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . CWB reports financial performance for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 . Q4 earnings per share c$0.54 . Qtrly net interest margin (TEB) of 2.36 pct, down 13 basis points. . Qtrly net interest income $149.7 million versus $141.1 million last year .Qtrly net interest income excluding TEB adjustment $149.1 million versus $139.7 million last year.

Canadian Western Bank : Cwb reports third quarter financial performance . Q3 adjusted cash earnings per share C$0.60 . Q3 earnings per share view C$0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q3 earnings per share C$0.55 . Q3 revenue C $169.1 million . Says "credit stress remains confined to oil and gas production loans" . Qtrly net interest income of $149.5 million up 6% .See adjusted cash EPS in fiscal 2016 to be lower due to impact of increased provisions for credit losses on ytd results versus 2015.

Canadian Western Bank : Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, an aggregate of 6.1 million shares from cwb at a price of $24.50per share . Cwb franchise finance portfolio purchase expected to reduce common equity tier 1 ratio by about 15 basis points on closing in q3 .Cwb announces increase to previously announced bought deal offering to a $150 million offering of common shares.