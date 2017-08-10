Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA (CWCG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - CEWE ::DGAP-NEWS: CEWE CONFIRMS SALES AND EARNINGS TARGETS FOR 2017.H1 EBIT LOSS -400,000 EUR VERSUS -500,000 EUR LOSS YEAR AGO.‍MID-YEAR EBIT AT -0.4 MILLION EUROS (HY1 2016: -0.5 MILLION EUROS)​.IN H1 ‍AT 234.6 MILLION EUROS SALES AT VIRTUALLY SAME LEVEL AS IN PREVIOUS YEAR (HY1 2016: 236.0 MILLION EUROS)​.

May 11 (Reuters) - CEWE :Q1 SALES, TURNOVER AND PROFIT CONFIRM ANNUAL FORECAST FOR 2017.Q1 TURNOVER VIRTUALLY STABLE AT 118.6 MILLION EUROS (Q1 2016: 119.2 MILLION EUROS).Q1 EBIT WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL AT 0.6 MILION EUROS.Q1 EBIT BEFORE ONE-OFF EFFECTS ROSE SLIGHTLY FROM 0.9 MILLION EUROS IN PREVIOUS YEAR TO 1.0 MILLION EUROS IN QUARTER OF REPORT.IS CONFIRMING ITS FORECAST FOR 2017 BUSINESS YEAR, IN WHICH COMPANY IS TARGETING EBIT IN RANGE OF 45 MILLION TO 51 MILLION EUROS (2016: 47 MILLION EUROS).WILL BE PROPOSING A DIVIDEND WHICH IS TO INCREASE TO 1.80 PER SHARE.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA : Eighth consecutive dividend increase sought: 1.80 euro per share . All three business segments return positive earnings in 2016 . In 2016 CEWE turnover increased by 7.0 percent to 593.1 million euros ($639.95 million) (previous year of 2015: 554.2 million euros) . Group EBIT in 2016 business year increasing to 47.0 million euros (2015: 36.4 million euros) . Corporate targets all reached or exceeded in 2016 . CEWE increased its FY after-tax earnings by 35.2 percent, from 22.5 million to 30.4 million euros . Group turnover in 2017 is to rise slightly on average, from 593.1 million euros in previous year of 2016 to an amount ranging from 585 million to 615 million euros . British market could prove to be an exception in wake of BREXIT decision .Group EBIT is to be in a corridor of 45 million to 51 million euros, EBT is to be in range of 44.5 million to 50.5 million euros, and after tax earnings between 30 million and 34 million euros for FY 2017.

Cewe Stiftung & Co. KGaA : Increases dividend for the eighth consecutive year . Board of management and supervisory board propose dividend of 1.80 euros/share . Increase in dividends of 20 cents over previous year (+12.5 percent) . Dividend yield of 2.1 percent on basis of 2016 year-end share price .Corporate targets all reached in 2016.

Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA : Achieves its corporate targets for 2016 . Group EBIT grows by 29.2 pct to 47.0 million euros ($49.55 million) in 2016 (2015: 36.4 million euros) . Sales targets all achieved in 2016, FY turnover rises by 7.0 pct to 593.1 million euros .FY ROCE increases to 21.3 pct (2015: 17.2 pct).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA :CEWE and Olympus Europe agree on strategic partnership.

Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA : Turnover rose by 10.1 percent to 116.8 million euros ($130.40 million) in Q2 . Group EBIT in Q2 of 2016 rose operatively by 3.8 million euros to a positive 0.2 million euros .Q2 clearly confirms operational targets for 2016.

Cewe : Decides to buy back own company shares .Repurchase is based on authorisation granted at annual general meeting of June 4, 2014 to acquire up to 10 pct of company's own shares.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA : Q1 consolidated revenue rises by 11.6 percent to 119.2 million euros ($136.13 million) . Q1 EBIT at 0.9 million euros . Q1 earnings after tax reached 0.6 million euros (2015 Q1: -3.6 million euros) .2016 targets confirmed.