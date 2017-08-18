Countrywide PLC (CWD.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Countrywide ‍announces a new organisation structure

Aug 18 (Reuters) - COUNTRYWIDE PLC ::‍ANNOUNCES A NEW ORGANISATION STRUCTURE, UNDER WHICH ALISON PLATT, CEO, WILL FOCUS ON SALES, LETTINGS, FINANCIAL SERVICES AND COMMERCIAL​.‍HIMANSHU RAJA, CFO, WILL DRIVE FINANCE, IT, AND OPERATIONS​.HAMPTONS, PREMIER & CITY AND EXISTING RETAIL TERRITORIES WILL REPORT TO ALISON PLATT AND BECOME UK TRADING TEAM TO DRIVE MARKET SHARE AND GROWTH.

Countrywide says Board has decided not to pay an interim dividend

July 27 (Reuters) - Countrywide Plc :H1 total income 333.0 million stg versus 370.3 million stg.H1 operating profit 6.5 million stg versus 28.3 million stg.Countrywide - h1 2017 was tough compared to last year given high levels of housing transactions brought forward as result of stamp duty changes and eu referendum.Board has decided not to pay an interim dividend, and will review situation at full year.Cost reduction plans are on track to deliver our full year targets.Expect results and our leverage for full year to be within range of market expectations.

Countrywide says ‍CFO Jim Clarke to step down

June 6 (Reuters) - Countrywide Plc :‍Jim Clarke, group CFO, intends to step down from board on 31 July 2017 and retire from group on 31 December 2017​.‍Jim will be succeeded by Himanshu Raja who will join board on 12 June 2017 and will take up CFO post on 1 august 2017​.

Countrywide posts q1 total group income 162 mln stg

April 27 (Reuters) - Countrywide Plc ::Countrywide plc trading update.Trading as expected and outlook unchanged.Total group income for quarter was £162m compared to £187m in same period in 2016, in line with our expectations..Q1 impacted by a continuation of declining market trends, resulting in 29% reduction in house sales exchanges on a lfl basis.Group is on track to achieve coverage by digital model of around 50% (c. 400 branches) of group's total network by June 2017..Maintain our current financial outlook for full year.

Countrywide announces placing of up to 21.6 mln new ordinary shares

Countrywide Plc : Non pre-emptive placing of up to 21.6 million new ordinary shares in company . In 2016, uncertainty caused by EU referendum result in UK alongside UK stamp duty changes led to falling volumes in residential property transactions . Countrywide paused all M&A activity after Q1 of 2016 and initiated significant cost cutting . Estimated run rate reductions of £10 million already embedded and a further £9 million expected in 2017 . Company is seeking to return leverage to long-term target levels .Working towards leverage of approximately 2.0x in 2017 and 1.5x to 2.0x in longer term.

Countrywide FY pretax profit 19.5 million stg

Countrywide Plc : FY pretax profit 19.5 million stg . FY basic EPS 8.0 pence . FY total income 737.0 million stg versus 733.7 million stg . 2017 outlook sales market volatility likely to continue . New dividend policy to pay out between 30 and 35% of earnings; no final dividend for 2016 . 9.99% placing of share capital announced to reinforce balance sheet . Key cost initiatives underway to underpin future profits . In 2017 expects headwinds from tenants' fees regulation and pressured landlord environment . In 2017 focus on share gain through digital rollout, planned to be in 50% of branches by june 2017 . Expect a resilient performance in 2017 . In 2016, political uncertainty and stamp duty changes had a significant impact on uk property market .Looking forward expect difficult market conditions for foreseeable future.

Countrywide sells all of its stake in Zoopla Property for 29.2 mln stg

Countrywide Plc : Announces that it has sold in aggregate 9.2 mln ordinary shares in Zoopla Property Group Plc . Sale at an average price of 3.17 stg between period from 9 August 2016 to 21 September 2016 . Following disposal, Countrywide no longer has a holding in Zoopla's ordinary share capital. . Gross proceeds of share sales amount to 29.2 million stg. .Proceeds of disposal will be used to reduce corporate indebtedness and for other general corporate purposes..

Countrywide shares open down after FY warning

Countrywide Plc shares open down about 3 percent after co warns will not meet FY EBITDA level of 2015 as Brexit had hit property transaction levels For full story, click on:.

Countrywide PLC recommends final dividend

Countrywide PLC:Recommended final dividend of 10.0 pence (net) per share (2014: 10.0 pence), giving a total 2015 dividend of 15.0 pence (net) per share (2014: 24.0 pence, including a 9.0 pence special dividend).Says dividend will be paid on May 5, 2016 to shareholders on the register at March 29, 2016.

Countrywide PLC raises FY 2015 EBITDA guidance

Countrywide PLC:Expects that underlying EBITDA for FY 2015 will show a modest improvement on the company's previous expectations.