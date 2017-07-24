Cranswick PLC (CWK.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cranswick Plc says qtrly revenue up 27 pct

July 24 (Reuters) - CRANSWICK PLC ::FIRST QUARTER TRADING STATEMENT.CRANSWICK PLC QTRLY REVENUE IN THREE MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2017 WAS 27% AHEAD OF SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR..GROUP HAS MADE A POSITIVE START TO CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR.RISING INPUT COSTS WERE PARTIALLY MITIGATED DURING PERIOD.CONFIDENT IN OUTLOOK FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR WHICH REMAINS UNCHANGED.Q1 LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE* GREW BY 21% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR, UNDERPINNED BY STRONG DOMESTIC VOLUME GROWTH.

Cranwick says Q3 trading was in line with expectations

Cranswick Plc : Trading statement . Trading during Q3 of financial year was in line with board's expectations. . Total and underlying revenue was well ahead of prior year, underpinned by strong volume growth and supported, as anticipated, by a robust performance over key christmas trading period . Export sales continued to grow strongly, with far east revenues well ahead of same quarter last year . Input costs rose further during period, but efficiency improvements, internal pig production and constructive pricing discussions with customers helped partially mitigate impact .Board is confident in both prospects for remainder of current financial year and continued long term success and development of business..

Cranswick FY pretax profit rises 11 percent

Cranswick Plc : FY revenue rose 6.6 percent to 1.07 billion stg . FY pretax profit rose 11 percent to 58.7 million stg . Final dividend up 10.7 percent to 25.9 penceper share .Total dividend 37.5 penceper share.

Cranswick PLC announces increase in interim dividend

Cranswick PLC:Says interim dividend is being increased by 9.4 per cent to 11.6 pence per share from 10.6 pence previously.Says dividend will be paid on Jan. 29, 2016 to shareholders on register at close of business on Dec. 11, 2015.