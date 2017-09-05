CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (CWX.TO)
CanWel announces $100 mln acquisition of Hawaiian building products company, concurrent $50 mln bought deal equity financing
Canwel Building Materials Q2 EBITDA C$20.5 million
Canwel Building Materials reports Q1 revenue of C$223 mln
Canwel Building Materials Q4 revenue rose 18.6 pct to C$978 mln
Canwel Building Materials says agreed to acquire business of Total Forest Industries
Canwel Building Materials qtrly net earnings $41.2 mln vs $6.1 mln
Canwel Building Materials Group Ltd : Qtrly revenues increased by 29% to $290 million when compared to $225 million in same period in 2015 .Qtrly net earnings $41.2 million versus $6.1 million. Full Article
CanWel Building Materials Q1 rev rose 24 pct to C$198 mln
CanWel Building Materials Completes $25 Million Bought Deal Equity Financing
CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd:Completed its previously announced private placement of 6,100,750 subscription receipts ("Subscription Receipts") at a price of $4.10 per Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds of $25,013,075.pursuant to a bought deal underwritten by a syndicate of underwriters led by GMP Securities L.P., and including Raymond James Ltd., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Cormark Securities Inc., Haywood Securities Inc. and Paradigm Capital Inc.Proceeds raised under the Private Placement are inclusive of an additional $3,262,575 raised in connection with the exercise in full by the Underwriters of their option to arrange for the purchase of an additional 795,750 Subscription Receipts.Certain insiders of the Company and others subscribed for 3,561,048 Subscription Receipts for gross proceeds of $14,600,297. Full Article
CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd announces acquisition of Jemi Fibre and Concurrent Bought Deal Equity Financing
CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd:Announces acquisition of Jemi Fibre and concurrent bought deal equity financing.Deal expected to be immediately accretive to co's earnings and free cash flow per share by over 15% on annual basis.Underwriters have agreed to purchase 4.9 million subscription receipts of Canwel at a price of $4.10 per subscription receipt.Refinancing of Jemi fibre's senior loans expected to reduce its interest costs by approximately $7 million per annum.Expects to assume total indebtedness of about $25 million and refinance about $50 million of Jemi fibre's senior loans.All of Jemi fibre's common shares will be exchanged for co's shares on basis of 31.13 Jemi Fibre shares for Canwel share.Says approximately 2.53 million common shares of Canwel will be issued to shareholders of Jemi Fibre.Says transaction will result in Jemi Fibre becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canwel.Says arrangement agreement includes a $2.5 million termination fee payable to Canwel under certain circumstances.Says implied equity value of Jemi Fibre is approximately $11 million. Full Article
* Canwel announces $100 million acquisition of leading Hawaiian building products company and concurrent $50 million bought deal equity financing