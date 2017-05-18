Cymbria Corp (CYB.TO)

May 18 (Reuters) - Cymbria Corp :Cymbria Corporation announces normal course issuer bid.Cymbria Corp - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange and received its approval to make a normal course issuer bid.Cymbria Corp - Cymbria to purchase for cancellation up to 1.4 million non-voting, non-redeemable class a shares.Cymbria - as of May 18, under Cymbria's previous NCIB, which expires on May 19, 2017, Cymbria did not buy back any Class A shares for cancellation.