Cymbria Corp (CYB.TO)

CYB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

46.99CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.02%)
Prev Close
$46.98
Open
$46.99
Day's High
$47.00
Day's Low
$46.75
Volume
12,852
Avg. Vol
4,012
52-wk High
$49.47
52-wk Low
$34.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cymbria Corporation announces normal course issuer bid
Thursday, 18 May 2017 08:00am EDT 

Cymbria to purchase, for cancellation, up to 1.4 mln non-voting, non-redeemable class A shares
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 07:00am EDT 

Cymbria Corp News

BRIEF-Cymbria Corporation announces normal course issuer bid

* Cymbria Corp - filed a notice with Toronto Stock Exchange and received its approval to make a normal course issuer bid

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
