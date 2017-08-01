CYBG PLC (CYBGC.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CYBG says on track to deliver guidance for FY2017

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Cybg Plc :Trading in three months to 30 june 2017 has been in line with its expectations.Solid mortgage growth of 5.8% (annualised) for nine months to 30 june.Nim increased to 2.29% (annualised) in nine months to 30 june.Management now expect underlying operating costs for full year to be below £680 million.Cybg plc - remain on track to deliver guidance for fy2017.Cet1 ratio of 12.4% at 30 june compared to 12.5% at 31 march.Cybg plc - now expect underlying operating expenses for fy17 to be below £680 million.Cybg plc - continue to target a modest inaugural dividend with respect to fy17.Unsecured personal lending balances grew 3.1% (annualised) in nine months to june to £1.2 billion.Continue to target a modest inaugural dividend with respect to fy17.

CYBG says it notified RBS that it has withdrawn its offer for Williams & Glyn

CYBG Plc : Update on preliminary non-binding proposal to the Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc . Notified RBS that it has withdrawn its preliminary non-binding proposal for, and ceased discussions relating to Williams & Glyn operations Further company coverage: [CYBGC.L] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

CYBG maintains FY guidance, sees no significant short-term Brexit impacts

CYBG Plc : Confirms that trading in 3 months to 30 June 2016 has been in line with expectations and prior guidance . Pleased that early customer reaction to b has been positive . New SME loans and facilities in 9 months to 30 June up 4 pct; mortgage book £21.7 billion at 30 June, annualised growth of 8 pct versus 30 Sept . SME gross loans and facilities granted in 9 months to 30 June were 4 pct higher than prior period .Following EU referendum, we are mindful of greater uncertainty now facing UK economy and how this will impact on our customers and demand for credit.

CYBG says vote to leave the EU will have no immediate impact on the bank.

CYBG Plc : Vote to leave the eu will have no immediate impact on the bank. . We, like all other businesses in the uk, will work with policy makers and regulators to understand and manage any potential consequences for our business. Further company coverage: [CYBGC.L] ((Bengaluru Newsroom +918067491136;)).

CYBG first-half net interest income rises

Cybg Plc : Half-Year report . Net interest margin in line with guidance at 225 bps, 2 bps increase versus FY 2015 . SME core book stable. Over £1 billion of new loans and facilities in H1, an increase of 10 pct .Expect our costs for year to be £730million, materially below our previous guidance.

CYBG Plc appoints two independent non-executive directors

CYBG Plc : Appointment of Clive Adamson and Paul Coby as independent non-executive directors . They will both also join boards of CYB Investments Limited and Clydesdale Bank Plc . Clive Adamson will also be appointed a member of board's risk and audit committees .Paul Coby will join boards on 1 June 2016 and Adamson on 1 July 2016.