Cyient Ltd (CYIE.NS)

CYIE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

550.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.60 (+0.84%)
Prev Close
Rs545.45
Open
Rs550.90
Day's High
Rs554.40
Day's Low
Rs546.35
Volume
36,862
Avg. Vol
291,977
52-wk High
Rs569.80
52-wk Low
Rs405.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cyient says United Technologies Corp sells minority equity stake in co
Wednesday, 27 Sep 2017 09:20am EDT 

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Cyient Ltd :Says United Technologies Corporation sells its minority equity stake in Cyient.  Full Article

Cyient signs deal to sell 49 pct stake in Infotech Aerospace Services to Pratt & Whitney
Wednesday, 13 Sep 2017 11:37pm EDT 

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Cyient Ltd :Says signs agreement to sell its 49 percent stake in Infotech Aerospace Services to Pratt & Whitney.Says transaction would be EPS neutral.  Full Article

India's Cyient forecasts double digit growth in services business in FY 2018‍​
Thursday, 13 Jul 2017 04:47am EDT 

July 13 (Reuters) - Cyient Ltd :Says expect a double digit growth in services business in FY 18‍​.Says attrition at 18.5% in quarter.Says FY 2018 margins are expected to improve by 50bps driven by improvements in operational efficiency through the year.Says DLM business is expected to grow by at least 20% in fy 18‍​.  Full Article

Cyient June-qtr consol profit up about 17 pct
Thursday, 13 Jul 2017 04:14am EDT 

July 13 (Reuters) - Cyient Ltd ::Consol June quarter net profit 851 million rupees versus profit of 730 million rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 926.57 million rupees.Consol June quarter total income 9.44 billion rupees versus 8.46 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Cyient subscribes to 49 pct share capital of Cyient Solutions & Systems
Monday, 10 Jul 2017 06:18am EDT 

July 10 (Reuters) - Cyient Ltd ::Says subscribed to 49% of share capital of a newly incorporated company, 'cyient Solutions and Systems Limited.  Full Article

Cyient partners with KII Corporation for smart city deployments
Wednesday, 5 Jul 2017 06:51am EDT 

July 5 (Reuters) - Cyient Ltd :Says Cyient partners with KII Corporation for smart city deployments.  Full Article

Cyient says unit qualifies as approved product supplier to UTC Aerospace Systems
Wednesday, 7 Jun 2017 09:05am EDT 

June 7 (Reuters) - Cyient Ltd :Says Cyient announces expanded strategic relationship with United Technologies Corp.Cyient - unit, Cyient DLM qualified as an approved product supplier to UTC Aerospace Systems.  Full Article

Cyient Ltd sees double digit earnings growth in FY 18
Thursday, 20 Apr 2017 05:47am EDT 

April 20 (Reuters) - Cyient Ltd ::Says "outlook for FY 18 is strong, backed by a strong pipeline and order backlog".Says DLM business is expected to grow in the range of 20% in FY 18.Says expect to deliver a double digit earnings growth in FY 18.Says margins are expected to improve by 50bps in FY 18.Says outlook for transporation segment for FY18 and beyond continues to be positive.  Full Article

Cyient consol March qtr profit up about 16 pct
Thursday, 20 Apr 2017 05:42am EDT 

April 20 (Reuters) - Cyient Ltd :Consol march quarter net profit 784 million rupees.Consensus forecast for march quarter consol profit was 962.9 million rupees.Consol march quarter total income 9.72 billion rupees.Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 677 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 8.45 billion rupees.Says recommends final dividend of INR 5 per share.  Full Article

Micronet Enertec Technologies' unit entered into teaming agreement with Cyient DLM Private Ltd
Thursday, 13 Apr 2017 07:00am EDT 

Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc : Co's unit entered into a teaming agreement with cyient dlm private limited .Micronet Enertec Technologies - agreement to jointly pursue contracts with Israeli aerospace and defense companies that have offset obligations in India.  Full Article

