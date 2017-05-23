Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes (CYRE3.SA)

May 23 (Reuters) - CYRELA BRAZIL REALTY SA ::SAID ON MONDAY IT SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH CONDOMINIUM OWNERS OF GRAND PARC RESIDENTIAL RESORT TO RECONSTRUCT DAMAGED EXTERNAL LEISURE AREA AND TO PAY COMPENSATIONS, WHICH WILL COST ABOUT 130 MILLION REAIS OVER A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS.SAYS AGREEMENT AIMS TO PRESERVE COMMITMENTS MADE WITH CLIENTS .REITERATES THE INEXISTENCE OF DIRECT RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY FAILURES IN THE EXECUTION OF THE PROJECT.