Edition:
United States

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes (CYRE3.SA)

CYRE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

13.52BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.09 (+0.67%)
Prev Close
R$ 13.43
Open
R$ 13.54
Day's High
R$ 13.63
Day's Low
R$ 13.38
Volume
2,750,900
Avg. Vol
2,018,721
52-wk High
R$ 14.94
52-wk Low
R$ 8.59

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cyrela to allocate 130 mln reais for reconstruction of resort, compensations
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 10:46am EDT 

May 23 (Reuters) - CYRELA BRAZIL REALTY SA ::SAID ON MONDAY IT SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH CONDOMINIUM OWNERS OF GRAND PARC RESIDENTIAL RESORT TO RECONSTRUCT DAMAGED EXTERNAL LEISURE AREA AND TO PAY COMPENSATIONS, WHICH WILL COST ABOUT 130 MILLION REAIS OVER A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS.SAYS AGREEMENT AIMS TO PRESERVE COMMITMENTS MADE WITH CLIENTS .REITERATES THE INEXISTENCE OF DIRECT RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY FAILURES IN THE EXECUTION OF THE PROJECT.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes News

Brazil homebuilder Cyrela posts larger-than-expected net loss

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 Brazilian homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA on Thursday reported a net loss of 141 million reais ($44 million) in the second quarter, compared with net income of 45 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing.

» More CYRE3.SA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials