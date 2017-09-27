Edition:
Dabur India Ltd (DABU.NS)

DABU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

318.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.50 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
Rs319.05
Open
Rs319.05
Day's High
Rs320.85
Day's Low
Rs317.05
Volume
123,621
Avg. Vol
1,204,343
52-wk High
Rs328.30
52-wk Low
Rs259.15

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dabur India says partnered with Amazon to expand in U.S.
Wednesday, 27 Sep 2017 02:07am EDT 

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Dabur India Ltd ::Says partnered with Amazon to expand in the U.S..  Full Article

Dabur India June qtr consol profit down about 10 pct
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 04:40am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Dabur India Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 2.65 billion rupees versus profit of 2.94 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for june-quarter consol profit was 2.79 billion rupees.June quarter consol total income 18.71 billion rupees versus 20.13 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Dabur India says GST likely to impact co's sales & profits in near term
Friday, 30 Jun 2017 09:03am EDT 

June 30 (Reuters) - Dabur India Ltd ::On GST, co says likely to experience near term adverse impact on sales and profits due to destocking channels and other transistion costs.On GST says "at this point of transition phase, it is difficult to quantify the impact".  Full Article

Dabur India says unit entered SPA to buy D & A Cosmetics Proprietary
Wednesday, 17 May 2017 09:30am EDT 

May 17 (Reuters) - Dabur India Ltd :Says unit Dabur South Africa entered SPA to buy D and A Cosmetics Proprietary.Says unit Dabur South Africa entered SPA to buy Atlanta Body & Health Products Propriety Ltd.Says unit Dabur to buy D and A Cosmetics Proprietary for 47.9 million South African rand.Says unit to buy Atlanta Body & Health Products Propriety for 2.1 million South African rand.  Full Article

Dabur India consol Dec-qtr profit down about 8 pct
Tuesday, 31 Jan 2017 03:51am EST 

Dabur India Ltd : Consol Dec quarter net profit 2.94 billion rupees . Consol Dec quarter total income from operations 18.53 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec-quarter consol profit was 2.93 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 3.18 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 19.72 billion rupees.  Full Article

Dabur India says Dabur South Africa signs deals with CTL Group
Tuesday, 1 Nov 2016 09:24am EDT 

Dabur India Ltd : Says Dabur South Africa signed deals with CTL Group of companies . Deal to buy South African biz of development, manufacturing, packaging,sale of personal care products of Ctl Contracting Proprietary Ltd . Deal to buy certain equipments of Carbotec Laboratories Proprietary Ltd . Says 6 million rand payable to CTL Contracting Proprietary .Deal to buy immovable property from ctl management, personnel services proprietary ltd.  Full Article

Dabur India optimistic that domestic consumer demand would gain pace in months to come
Wednesday, 26 Oct 2016 05:07am EDT 

Dabur India Ltd :Dabur India - medium to long prospects, esp for India , remain robust; co optimistic that domestic consumer demand would gain pace in months to come.  Full Article

Dabur India says co to invest 5 bln rupees within 2016-17 for capacity expansion
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 04:38am EDT 

Dabur India Ltd : Business environment continued to remain challenging in Q1 with demand further slowing down across key consumer product categories in India . Focusing on aggressive expansion of its manufacturing capability and will be investing 5 billion rupees within the 2016-17 fiscal .  Full Article

Dabur India says June-qtr net profit rises around 11.8 pct
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 04:26am EDT 

Dabur India Ltd : June-quarter pat 2.93 billion rupees . Says June-quarter consol net sales 19.24 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 2.62 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 19.02 billion rupees . June-quarter consensus forecast for consol net profit was 2.99 billion rupees . The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a press release on the NSE .  Full Article

BRIEF-Dabur India says its unit Dabur Tunisie is being dissolved

* Says co's unit Dabur Tunisie is being dissolved and liquidation is under process

