Dabur India Ltd (DABU.NS)

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Dabur India Ltd ::Says partnered with Amazon to expand in the U.S..

Dabur India June qtr consol profit down about 10 pct

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Dabur India Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 2.65 billion rupees versus profit of 2.94 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for june-quarter consol profit was 2.79 billion rupees.June quarter consol total income 18.71 billion rupees versus 20.13 billion rupees last year.

Dabur India says GST likely to impact co's sales & profits in near term

June 30 (Reuters) - Dabur India Ltd ::On GST, co says likely to experience near term adverse impact on sales and profits due to destocking channels and other transistion costs.On GST says "at this point of transition phase, it is difficult to quantify the impact".

Dabur India says unit entered SPA to buy D & A Cosmetics Proprietary

May 17 (Reuters) - Dabur India Ltd :Says unit Dabur South Africa entered SPA to buy D and A Cosmetics Proprietary.Says unit Dabur South Africa entered SPA to buy Atlanta Body & Health Products Propriety Ltd.Says unit Dabur to buy D and A Cosmetics Proprietary for 47.9 million South African rand.Says unit to buy Atlanta Body & Health Products Propriety for 2.1 million South African rand.

Dabur India consol Dec-qtr profit down about 8 pct

Dabur India Ltd : Consol Dec quarter net profit 2.94 billion rupees . Consol Dec quarter total income from operations 18.53 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec-quarter consol profit was 2.93 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 3.18 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 19.72 billion rupees.

Dabur India says Dabur South Africa signs deals with CTL Group

Dabur India Ltd : Says Dabur South Africa signed deals with CTL Group of companies . Deal to buy South African biz of development, manufacturing, packaging,sale of personal care products of Ctl Contracting Proprietary Ltd . Deal to buy certain equipments of Carbotec Laboratories Proprietary Ltd . Says 6 million rand payable to CTL Contracting Proprietary .Deal to buy immovable property from ctl management, personnel services proprietary ltd.

Dabur India optimistic that domestic consumer demand would gain pace in months to come

Dabur India Ltd :Dabur India - medium to long prospects, esp for India , remain robust; co optimistic that domestic consumer demand would gain pace in months to come.

Dabur India says co to invest 5 bln rupees within 2016-17 for capacity expansion

Dabur India Ltd : Business environment continued to remain challenging in Q1 with demand further slowing down across key consumer product categories in India . Focusing on aggressive expansion of its manufacturing capability and will be investing 5 billion rupees within the 2016-17 fiscal .

Dabur India says June-qtr net profit rises around 11.8 pct

Dabur India Ltd : June-quarter pat 2.93 billion rupees . Says June-quarter consol net sales 19.24 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 2.62 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 19.02 billion rupees . June-quarter consensus forecast for consol net profit was 2.99 billion rupees . The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a press release on the NSE .