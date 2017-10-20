Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE)
68.36EUR
20 Oct 2017
€-0.58 (-0.84%)
€68.94
€69.76
€69.83
€68.07
4,735,810
3,569,307
€73.23
€59.01
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Daimler CFO says expecting significant sales growth in Q4
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Daimler
Qualcomm and Mercedes extend communications partnership
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc
Daimler CFO sees no need to make provisions for cartel probe
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Daimler AG
Daimler recalls 400,000 Mercedes-Benz cars in the UK - BBC
Oct 16 (Reuters) - :Daimler recalls 400,000 Mercedes-Benz cars in the UK - BBC. Full Article
Turo raises $92m series D, acquires Daimler's Croove
Sept 6 (Reuters) - Daimler Ag
Daimler North America says Mercedes-Benz Vans sets up JV with US start-up Via
Sept 4 (Reuters) - Daimler North America::Innovative on-demand shared ride service to launch in Europe: Mercedes-Benz Vans sets up joint venture with US start-up Via.Daimler North America - Mercedes-Benz Vans invests 50 million US dollars in new joint venture with Via.daimler North America - Daimler Mobility Services additionally joins in as a strategic investor in Via.Daimler North America - Through joint venture, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Via will bring Via's on-demand shuttle service to European metropolises. Full Article
Mercedes-Benz USA reports August sales of 25,373 units
Sept 1 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz USA::Mercedes-Benz USA says August sales of 25,373 units, compared to 28,404 vehicles sold during the same month last year. Full Article
Mercedes-Benz USA reports July sales of 25,909 units
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz USA::July sales of 25,909 units, compared to 28,523 vehicles sold during the same month last year. Full Article
Daimler CFO: continues to expect good business in China in H2
July 26 (Reuters) - Daimler
Daimler to make electric Mercedes Sprinter in Duesseldorf
July 10 (Reuters) - Daimler AG
Daimler hits Amazon with new lawsuit over 'counterfeit' auto parts
Daimler AG on Friday opened up a new front in its litigation with Amazon.com Inc over the online retail giant's alleged sales of counterfeit vehicle parts.