Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE)

Daimler CFO says expecting significant sales growth in Q4

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Daimler :CFO says no plans for IPO with mobility-services platform at present, targeting market leadership.CFO says would lose no synergies under new legal structure with three entities.CFO says pension contribution will have no impact on dividends.CFO says expecting significant sales growth in Q4.

Qualcomm and Mercedes extend communications partnership

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc :Qualcomm and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport extend strategic partnership focusing on high-speed communications and wireless power.Co will continue to evaluate performance increases in 60 ghz and 5 ghz off-load programs​.

Daimler CFO sees no need to make provisions for cartel probe

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Daimler AG :CFO says sales of diesel engine cars still growing.CFO says no need at present to make provisions for cartel probe.

Daimler recalls 400,000 Mercedes-Benz cars in the UK - BBC‍​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - :Daimler recalls 400,000 Mercedes-Benz cars in the UK - BBC‍​.

Turo raises $92m series D, acquires Daimler's Croove

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Daimler Ag :Turo raises $92m series D, acquires Daimler's Croove to continue global expansion.Turo- Series D funding brings company's total funding to $193 million.Turo - Turo will also acquire Croove, leading peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace in Germany, from Daimler​.Turo - Daimler and SK Holdings led the series D funding round​.

Daimler North America says Mercedes-Benz Vans sets up JV with US start-up Via​

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Daimler North America::‍Innovative on-demand shared ride service to launch in Europe: Mercedes-Benz Vans sets up joint venture with US start-up Via​.‍Daimler North America - Mercedes-Benz Vans invests 50 million US dollars in new joint venture with Via​.‍daimler North America - Daimler Mobility Services additionally joins in as a strategic investor in Via​.‍Daimler North America - Through joint venture, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Via will bring Via's on-demand shuttle service to European metropolises​.

Mercedes-Benz USA reports August sales of 25,373 units

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz USA::Mercedes-Benz USA says August sales of 25,373 units, compared to 28,404 vehicles sold during the same month last year.

Mercedes-Benz USA reports July sales of 25,909 units

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz USA::July sales of 25,909 units, compared to 28,523 vehicles sold during the same month last year.

Daimler CFO: continues to expect good business in China in H2

July 26 (Reuters) - Daimler :Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Bodo Uebber says Daimler is sticking to 40 percent payout ratio as a guidance for dividend, final decision to be taken next year.CFO says continues to expect good business in China in the second half of 2017.

Daimler to make electric Mercedes Sprinter in Duesseldorf

July 10 (Reuters) - Daimler AG :Says Mercedes-Benz electric-drive Sprinter van will roll off production line in Duesseldorf, lead Sprinter plant worldwide.At Duesseldorf plant around 300 million euros are being invested in production of next-generation Sprinter.Hermes Germany will, as part of a strategic partnership, be deploying 1500 Mercedes-Benz electric Vans for its parcel deliveries in coming years - including vehicles from Sprinter model series.