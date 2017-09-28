Dalmia Bharat Ltd (DALA.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dalmia Bharat gets shareholders' nod for issue of securities to extent of 30 bln rupees

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Dalmia Bharat Ltd :Gets shareholders' nod for issue of further securities to extent of 30 billion rupees.Gets shareholders' nod to issue, on private placement basis, NCDs of value not exceeding 10 billion rupees.

Dalmia Bharat March-qtr consol profit rises

May 10 (Reuters) - India's Dalmia Bharat Ltd :Says board has recommended final dividend of INR 2.20/- per share.March quarter consol net profit 1.84 billion rupees versus profit 947.9 million rupees year ago.March quarter consol total revenue 25.05 billion rupees versus 21.72 billion rupees year ago.

India's Dalmia Bharat March-qtr profit falls

May 5 (Reuters) - Dalmia Bharat Ltd ::March quarter net profit 391.7 million rupees versus 562 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income from operations 4.27 billion rupees versus 3.32 billion rupees year ago.Says short term to medium outlook promising due to stable sugar prices.Recommended dividend of 2 rupees per share.

Dalmia Bharat Dec qtr consol profit rises

Dalmia Bharat Ltd : Dalmia Bharat Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 356.9 million rupees versus profit 299.4 million rupees year ago . Dalmia Bharat Ltd - dec quarter consol total income from operations 19.67 billion rupees versus 16.98 billion rupees year ago .Dalmia Bharat Ltd says "positively cautious in near term and optimistic term from near term growth".

Dalmia Bharat posts profit in Sept-qtr

Dalmia Bharat Ltd : Dalmia bharat ltd - sept quarter net profit 483.3 million rupees versus loss of 51.3 million rupees year ago .Dalmia bharat ltd - sept quarter net sales 4.18 billion rupees versus 2.64 billion rupees year ago.

Dalmia Bharat Sept qtr consol profit rises

Dalmia Bharat Ltd : Dalmia Bharat Ltd - sept quarter consol net profit 311 million rupees versus profit 124.5 million rupees year ago .Dalmia Bharat Ltd - sept quarter consol total income from operations 19.38 billion rupees versus 16.38 billion rupees year ago.

Dalmia Bharat Enterprises Ltd declares interim dividend

Dalmia Bharat Enterprises Ltd:Declared interim dividend for financial year 2015-16 of 2 Indian rupees per equity share of 2 Indian rupees each (i.e. 100%).Says interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders by electronic transfer and/or dispatch of dividend warrants on or before March 30, 2016.