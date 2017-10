Somfy SA (DAMA.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Somfy Q3 revenue up at ‍​305.1 million euros

Oct 19 (Reuters) - SOMFY SA ::Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍​305.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 276.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Somfy H1 net profit falls to ‍​84.0 million euros

Sept 6 (Reuters) - SOMFY SA : :H1 NET PROFIT EUR ‍​84.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 92.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CURRENT OPERATING INCOME EUR 106.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 114.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.IN SHORT-TERM SEES FURTHER GROWTH IN SALES DESPITE THE HIGH COMPARISON BASE LEVEL IN MANY COUNTRIES‍​.ELEMENTS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE DECLINE IN PROFITABILITY OVER THE FIRST HALF‐YEAR SHOULD CONTINUE TO IMPACT RESULTS.

Somfy Q2 consolidated revenue up at 348.9 million euros

July 20 (Reuters) - SOMFY SA ::H1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR ‍​643.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 587.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.EXPECTS A SLIGHT DECREASE FOR H1 RECURRING OPERATING INCOME COMPARING TO LAST YEAR.Q2 2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 348.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 322.0 MILLION YEAR AGO.EXPECTS RECURRING OPERATING INCOME TO REMAIN RELATIVELY STABLE OVER FY 2017.

Somfy Q1 revenue rises to 294.6 million euros

April 20 (Reuters) - Somfy SA ::Q1 revenue EUR 294.6 million ($316.96 million) versus EUR 265.5 million year ago.

Somfy FY net profit falls to 143.4 million euros

Somfy SA : FY sales 1.13 billion euros ($1.19 billion) versus 1.06 billion euros year ago . FY current operating income 177.7 million euros versus 165.6 million euros year ago . FY net profit 143.4 million euros versus 164.8 million euros year ago . Management board will propose payment of dividend of 6.10 euros per share . Expects 2017 financial year should see slowdown in sales growth .In 2017 expects relative stability in operating margin.

Somfy FY revenue rises to 1.13 billion euros

Somfy SA : FY revenue 1.13 billion euros ($1.20 billion) versus 1.06 billion euros year ago .Q4 revenue 267.5 million euros versus 248.4 million euros year ago.

Somfy is pursuing its development on smart homes market in Asia

Somfy SA : Is pursuing its development on smart homes market by joining up with iHome in South East Asia and by setting up joint-venture in China .These two operations represent an investment of about 9 million euros ($9.65 million) for Somfy.

Somfy Q2 revenue up at 322.0‍​ million euros

Somfy SA : Q2 revenue 322.0‍​ million euros versus 300.7 million euros ($331.1 million) a year ago .H1 revenue ‍​587.6 million euros versus 547.8 million euros year ago.

Somfy appoints Jean Guillaume as chairman of management board

Somfy SA:Appoints Jean Guillaume as chairman of Management Board (Directoire).

Somfy to propose FY dividend of 5.7 euro

Somfy SA:To propose FY dividend of EUR 5.7 per share, up 3.5 pct.