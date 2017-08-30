Edition:
United States

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (DAMS.NS)

DAMS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

287.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.30 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs287.90
Open
Rs287.90
Day's High
Rs289.90
Day's Low
Rs282.00
Volume
46,472
Avg. Vol
580,032
52-wk High
Rs308.70
52-wk Low
Rs94.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dhampur Sugar Mills gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of V K Goel as chairman, exec director
Wednesday, 30 Aug 2017 07:37am EDT 

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd ::Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of V K Goel as chairman and exec director.Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Gaurav Goel as MD.Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of A K Goel as vice-chairman and exec director.Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Gautam Goel as MD.  Full Article

India's Dhampur Sugar Mills June-qtr consol profit rises
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 05:05am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 626.3 million rupees versus profit 308.3 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income from operations 8.97 billion rupees versus 5.24 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd News

BRIEF-Dhampur Sugar Mills gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of V K Goel as chairman, exec director

* Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of V K Goel as chairman and exec director

» More DAMS.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials