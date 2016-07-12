Concentradora Fibra Danhos SA de CV (DANHOS13.MX)

Concentradora Fibra Danhos SA de CV : Said on Monday that it had conducted its first long-term debt issuance of trust certificates in the Mexican debt market for 4.00 billion Mexican pesos ($218.2 million) . The deal was done through two unsecured issues in communicating vessels, under a program authorized by the CNBV (Mexico's financial system regulator) for a total amount of 8.00 billion Mexican pesos . Said 3.00 billion Mexican pesos fixed nominal rate issue for a 10-year period with a 7.80 percent coupon rate (Mexican 10-year bond yield + 185 basis points) . Said 1.00 billion Mexican pesos floating rate issue for a 3.5-year period with a TIIE28 + 65 basis points coupon rate .The money obtained will be primarily used for the acquisition, construction and development of projects, general corporate expenses and working capital.

Concentradora Fibra Danhos SA de CV : Said on Thursday that it had filed before the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) and the Mexican Stock Exchange a request to establish a five year revolving debt issuance program of long term trust certificates for a maximum amount of up to 8.00 billion Mexican pesos ($428.6 million) . Pursuant to the program, the trust filed before the CNBV a request to issue trust certificates for up to 4.00 billion Mexican pesos aiming to place about 3.00 billion Mexican pesos, through two issuances in communicating vessels, 10-year fixed rate and up to five years variable rate, respectively . Estimates closing the transaction during the last week of June .Plans to use resources to fund corporate purposes and working capital, including the acquisition, construction and development of projects, among others.