Danone SA (DANO.PA)

Danone gaining market share in Chinese infant formula market - CFO

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Danone Finance Head Cecile Cabanis tells analysts during a call::Danone expects to deliver synergies from WhiteWave acquisition faster than expected this year.Consumer demand remains subdued in Europe, Brexit also creates uncertainty.Danone has completed the registration of all its infant milk formula products in China.Danone expects Q4 to be a strong quarter for early life nutrition business.Danone expects water business to remain solid for the full year.Danone says expects essential dairy and plant based (EDP) business in Noram to return to positive territory in Q4.Danone says expects international EDP sales to improve in Q4 versus Q3 but to remain negative.SAYSsays early life nutrition market growing strongly in China and Danone is gaining market share.Danone says turning around Brazil dairy business will take time, no turnaround expected before the course of 2018.

French group Danone invests in start-up baby food firm Yooji

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Danone Sa ::* Danone Manifesto Ventures announces it has become a shareholder of Yooji, the French start-up aiming to revolutionise baby food by providing frozen portion-sized organic products.* Danone says the investment is the fourth this year of its Danone Manifesto Ventures division.* Yooji products sold in more than 600 stores throughout France.* Yooji says its products are sourced from organic farms and cooked in France with 100 percent natural ingredients, without salt or additives.

Danone eyeing high single digit sales growth for water business

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Danone ::CEO says ambition is for global water business to grow sales at high single digits on like for like basis and for Evian as well as Volvic to contribute to that road map.

Danone CEO says "extremely confident" in ability to reach 2020 goals

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Danone CEO Emmanuel Faber tells the Barclays "Back-To-School" Consumer Staples Conference. Faber's speech was webcast.:CEO says "extremely confident" in group's ability to reach 2020 targets.CEO says believes there is "huge traction" in group's brands in emerging countries.CEO says growth has resumed in early life nutrition market in China and this is "extremely good news" for us.

Montea signs new leases in France and Belgium‍​

Sept 5 (Reuters) - MONTEA CVA ::SIGNING OF NEW LEASES FOR A TOTAL OF 21,200 M² IN FRANCE AND BELGIUM‍​.NEW LONG-TERM LEASE WITH DANONE (D.P.F.F.) FOR CA. 6,000 M² IN CAMPHIN-EN-CAREMBAULT (FR) – 100% OCCUPANCY RATE FOR BUILDING OF CA. 18,000 M².NEW LEASE AGREEMENT WITH PARKER HANNIFIN MANUFACTURING BELGIUM FOR 9,900 M² IN MILMORT (BE).SECOND LEASE WITH NIPPON EXPRESS BELGIUM FOR 5,300 M² IN WILLEBROEK (BE).

Danone completes sale of Stonyfield

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Danone Sa ::* Danone announces the completion on August 1 of the sale of Stonyfield, one of its U.S. subsidiaries, to Lactalis, following the binding agreement signed on July 1.* The divestiture was part of the agreement reached on March 31, 2017 with the U.S. DoJ in connection with Danone's recently closed acquisition of WhiteWave.

Danone expects EDP Noram to have positive growth in H2 - CFO

July 27 (Reuters) - Danone Cfief Financial Officer Cecile Cabanis tells analysts on a call::Says Danone expects to close Stonyfield sale in early August.Says expects essential dairy & plant based (EDP) Noram business to have a positive sales growth in h2, margin to improve in h2.Expects EDP international sales growth to be slightly negative in H2 with an improvement versus H1.Expects specialized nurition business to have strong sales growth and a solid margin improvement in full year 2017.Expects waters business to accelerate growth in H2 with an improvement in China.

Inner Mongolia Yili does not win bid for Danone's Stonyfield

July 3 (Reuters) - Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd <600887.SS>:Says it did not win bid for entire stake in Danone SA's << >> U.S. organic yoghurt business Stonyfield.

Inner Mongolia Yili to bid for entire stake in Danone's Stonyfield for about $850 mln

May 10 (Reuters) - Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd <600887.SS>:Says it plans to bid for entire stake in Danone's Stonyfield for about $850 million.

Danone makes 1 bln euros in sales in e-commerce - CEO

April 27 (Reuters) - Danone CEO Emmanuel Faber tells the annual shareholders meeting::Danone generates about 1 billion euros in sales in e-commerce worldwide.Danone makes 15-20 percent of its advertising spending in digital. .