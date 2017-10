Dassault Systemes SE (DAST.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Scania and Dassault Systèmes partner for future innovation and deployment of 3DEXPERIENCE platform

Oct 11 (Reuters) - DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE ::SCANIA AND DASSAULT SYSTÈMES PARTNER FOR FUTURE INNOVATION AND DEPLOYMENT OF 3DEXPERIENCE PLATFORM.

Exa - co obligated to pay Dassault termination fee of $12 mln

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Dassault Systemes Se :Exa- related to termination of Dassault Systemes merger, under certain circumstances, co obligated to pay dassault termination fee, $12 million- SEC filing.Exa Corp- in connection with termination of merger agreement, Dassault Systemes may be obligated to pay Exa a termination fee of $24 million.

Dassault Systemes to acquire Exa corporation‍​

Sept 28 (Reuters) - DASSAULT SYSTEMES :TO ACQUIRE EXA CORPORATION.SIGNING OF A DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT FOR DASSAULT SYSTÈMES TO ACQUIRE BURLINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS-BASED EXA..A SUBSIDIARY OF DASSAULT SYSTÈMES WILL COMMENCE A TENDER OFFER WITHIN THE NEXT 10 BUSINESS DAYS TO ACQUIRE ALL SHARES OF EXA COMMON STOCK .PRICE PER SHARE OF $24.45 PAYABLE IN CASH UPON COMPLETION OF THE OFFER.FULLY DILUTED EQUITY VALUE FOR EXA OF APPROXIMATELY $400 MILLION.COMPLETION OF THE TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017‍​.

Dassault Systèmes partners with SIE

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Dassault Systemes :DASSAULT SYSTÈMES AND SIE PARTNER TO SIMPLIFY THE CERTIFIED AIRCRAFT CABIN COMPLETION PROCESS.‍PARTNERSHIP LEVERAGES DASSAULT SYSTÈMES' 3DEXPERIENCE PLATFORM, SIE'S EXPERTISE IN CERTIFICATION CONTENT AND SERVICES​.

Chevron selects Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform

Sept 19 (Reuters) - DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE ::CHEVRON SELECTS DASSAULT SYSTÈMES’ 3DEXPERIENCE PLATFORM TO ACCELERATE NEW LUBRICANT PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT.

Rimac Automobili accelerates its next electric super sports car with Dassault Systemes ‍​

Sept 5 (Reuters) - DASSAULT SYSTEMES ::RIMAC AUTOMOBILI ACCELERATES ITS NEXT ELECTRIC SUPER SPORTS CAR WITH DASSAULT SYSTEMES .‍​.

Dassault Systemes announces partnership with No Magic Inc.

Aug 01 (Reuters) - DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE ::REPORTED ON MONDAY A PARTNERSHIP WITH NO MAGIC TO BOOST SYSTEMS ENGINEERING SOLUTIONS BASED ON THE 3D EXPERIENCE PLATFORM.

Dassault Systemes to collaborate on 3D EXPERIENCE PLATFORM with U.S. colleges and universities

July 25 (Reuters) - Dassault Systemes SE ::EIGHT U.S. COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES SELECT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES' 3D EXPERIENCE PLATFORM TO PREPARE TOMORROW'S WORKFORCE.

Boeing and Dassault Systèmes announce extended partnership

July 25 (Reuters) - Dassault Systemes ::BOEING AND DASSAULT SYSTÈMES ANNOUNCE EXTENDED PARTNERSHIP.BOEING EXTENDS USE OF DASSAULT SYSTÈMES TO INCLUDE 3DEXPERIENCE PLATFORM FOR MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT AND PRODUCT LIFECYCLE MANAGEMENT.

Boeing étend son partenariat avec Dassault Systèmes

July 25 (Reuters) - Dassault Systèmes a annoncé mardi dans un communiqué que : :Boeing et Dassault Systèmes annoncent l’extension de leur partenariat.