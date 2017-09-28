Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Deutsche Boerse acquires minority stake in Trifacta​

Sept 28 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG ::‍ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRIFACTA​.‍ACQUIRED A MINORITY STAKE​.

Deutsche Boerse extends period for share buyback program

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse Ag :Says implementation period of share buyback program can extend until end of 1st half-year 2018.Says enables company, to react more flexibly towards current developments and market conditions.

Deutsche Boerse CFO says sees cost increase of 6 percent in 2017

July 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse :CFO says sees cost increase of 70 million euro, or 6 percent, in 2017.CFO says sees slightly positive effects in second half of year from pricing.

Deutsche Boerse CFO says open to M&A in the index business

June 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse AG :CFO says open to M&A in its index business.CEO says careful and measured on U.S. market but does not ignore it .CEO says not yet convinced that share price reflects upside of company's growth potential.

London Stock Exchange to acquire yield book & Citi FI indices for $685 mln

May 30 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc :LSEG to acquire yield book & Citi FI indices.LSEG to acquire yield book & citi FI indices.Attractive revenue and cost synergies of $30 million and $18 million respectively to be achieved through new product opportunities and operational efficiencies.Barclays Bank Plc, acting through its investment bank acted as financial advisor to london stock exchange group.Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP was counsel to London Stock Exchange Group.Acquisition is being funded from existing cash resources and credit facilities.

LSEG reports higher first-quarter income from cont ops

April 26 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc :Interim management statement.Q1 total income from continuing operations up 19 pct to £458.7 million.Q1 gross profit (after cost of sales) up 17 pct.Q1 total revenue from continuing operations 420.6 million stg versus 356.3 million stg year ago.Group remains actively engaged in exploring selective ongoing organic and inorganic investments in order to drive further growth.Q1 LCH income increased 31 pct (up 21 pct at constant currency).Q1 post trade services (Italy) revenue up 18 pct (up 6 pct at constant currency).Q1 information services revenues up 24 pct (up 9 pct on organic and constant currency basis).Q1 capital markets revenues up 1 pct (down 4 pct at constant currency).Q1 technology services revenues up 27 pct (up 18 pct at constant currency).Well positioned as an open access financial markets infrastructure group to benefit from introduction of Mifid II.

LSE Group says notes Euronext-ICE agreement on derivatives clearing unit

London Stock Exchange Group Plc : Notes Euronext announcement over deal with ICE Clear Netherlands for provision of clearing services for its financial derivatives and commodities markets . LCH SA is in discussions to establish a connection to turquoise, pan-european mtf venue with more than 10 pct market share .In 2016 contribution from derivatives clearing was immaterial to LCH SA, at less than 8 percent of LCH SA's adjusted operating profit.

Deutsche Boerse: EU's decision to prohibit DBAG and LSEG deal officially served to DBAG

Deutsche Boerse AG :Today, decision of European Commission to prohibit recommended allshare merger between Deutsche Börse AG ("DBAG") and London Stock Exchange Group Plc ("LSEG") has officially been served to DBAG.

LSE launches 200 million pound share buyback

London Stock Exchange Group Plc : London Stock Exchange Group announces that it is to commence a 200 million pound buyback programme to repurchase ordinary shares in capital .Share buyback to be carried out in two tranches.

LSE announces additional market for issuance of primary debt

London Stock Exchange : Announces additional market for issuance of primary debt targeted at institutional and professional investors .Exchange-regulated multilateral trading facility (MTF) market will operate alongside co's other markets.