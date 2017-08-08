Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBANn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Deutsche Beteiligungs Q3 net result turns to profit of 34.5 million euros

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG ::9-MTH NET PROFIT OF 78.6 MLN EUROS VS 26.4 MLN EUROS YR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT OF 34.5 MLN EUROS VS LOSS 5.7 MLN EUROS YR AGO.SEES POSITIVE RESULT IN Q4.FOR FY 2016/17 EXPECTS NET RESULT SLIGHTLY (UP TO 10 PCT) ABOVE THE 9-MTH RESULT LEVEL.

Deutsche Beteiligungs sells stake in ProXES

May 18 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG :SELLS STAKE IN PROXES.A FURTHER POSITIVE CONTRIBUTION TO THE CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2016/2017.PARTIES AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE PURCHASE PRICE.

Deutsche Beteiligungs sells participation in student aid

May 16 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG ::SELLS PARTICIPATION IN STUDENT AID ZGS VERWALTUNGS-GMBH.CONTRACTING PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE PURCHASE PRICE.

Deutsche Beteiligungs divests interest in Formel D

May 12 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG :DIVESTS INTEREST IN FORMEL D.POSITIVE VALUE CONTRIBUTION TO DBAG’S NET INCOME IN THIRD QUARTER OF 2016/2017.CONCLUSION OF A SUCCESSFUL FAMILY SUCCESSION ARRANGEMENT THROUGH MBO.PARTIES TO THE CONTRACT HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE PURCHASE PRICE.

Deutsche Beteiligungs H1 net income of 44.1 mln euros

May 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG ::RECORDED NET INCOME OF 44.1 MILLION EUROS IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF THE 2016/2017 FINANCIAL YEAR.RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST FOR THE 2016/2017 FINANCIAL YEAR (1 OCTOBER THROUGH 30 SEPTEMBER)..NOW EXPECTS NET INCOME FOR 2016/2017 TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXCEED PREVIOUS YEAR’S NET INCOME OF 46.3 MILLION EUROS ON A COMPARABLE BASIS, WHICH WOULD BE AN INCREASE OF MORE THAN 20 PERCENT.

Deutsche Beteiligungs sees net income for 2016/2017 of at least some 56 mln euros

May 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG ::Uplift in forecast for 2016/2017 net income.Will presumably complete FY 2016/2017 posting net income which will significantly exceed, meaning by more than 20 percent, that of preceding year determined on a comparable basis, which had amounted to 46.3 million euros ($50.51 million).Basis for forecast uplift is preliminary net income after half-yearly period. It will reach approximately 44 million euros.Sees net income for 2016/2017 of at least some 56 million euros.

Deutsche Beteiligungs divests investment in Romaco Group

May 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG ::Divests investment in Romaco Group.Initially divest three quarters of its shares in this company to a strategic buyer.DBAG-Managed DBAG Fund V will also divest a proportionate share of its holding, so that a 24.9 percent interest will initially still be held by DBAG and DBAG Fund V.Remaining shares will be transferred within the next three years, enabling DBAG and DBAG Fund V to support Romaco’s transition to its new owner.New owner of Romaco Group is the Truking Group.

Deutsche Beteiligungs invests in Vitronet Projekte GmbH

April 24 (Reuters) - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG ::Invests in Vitronet Projekte GmbH.Execution of the purchase contract is scheduled for May 2017; it still requires the approval of the cartel authorities.Silence has been agreed on the purchase price.

Deutsche Beteiligungs invests in European group for convenience food

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG : Invests in European group for convenience food . DBAG Fund VII will acquire the interests in Abbelen GmbH and Oscar Mayer Ltd. via joint management holding company . Abbelen and Oscar Mayer have been family-owned until now; management buyout arrange succession for two family-owned businesses . DBAG Fund VII will hold about 90 percent of the interests in the management holding company .Parties to the contract have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Deutsche Beteiligungs invests in radiology group

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG : Will invest in two radiology practices in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, and will merge them into a group . Parties to the contract agreed not to disclose the purchase price .Purchase contract is expected to be completed by mid-year.