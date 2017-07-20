DB Corp Ltd (DBCL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's DB Corp consol June quarter net profit up about 6 pct

July 20 (Reuters) - DB Corp Ltd ::Consol June quarter net profit 1.10 billion rupees versus profit of 1.04 billion rupees.Consol June quarter consol total income 6.01 billion rupees versus 5.79 billion rupees.DB Corp Ltd consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 1.09 billion rupees.

DB Corp says co and DMCL terminate agreements for publication of DNA newspaper in Jaipur, Ahmedabad

June 15 (Reuters) - DB Corp Ltd :Says co and DMCL have mutually decided to terminate agreements.Says DBCL will stop publication of DNA newspaper from Jaipur and Ahmedabad cities from June 16.

India's DB Corp consol March-qtr profit rises about 4 pct

May 18 (Reuters) - DB Corp Ltd ::Consol March quarter net profit 641.9 million rupees .Consol March quarter total income from operations 5.17 billion rupees .Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 668.7 million rupees.Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 604.3 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income from operations was 5.10 billion rupees.The alerts on profit and total income from operations were first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange.

DB Corp announces demise of chairman Ramesh Chandra Agarwal

DB Corp Ltd :Says demise of chairman Ramesh Chandra Agarwal.

DB Corp Dec-qtr consol profit up about 6 pct

DB Corp Ltd : Consol Dec quarter net profit 1.18 billion rupees . Consol Dec quarter net sales 6.07 billion rupees . Says declared interim dividend of INR 4 per share . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 1.12 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.11 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 5.78 billion rupees.

DB Corp says Vistra ITCL raises stake in co by 2.83 pct

DB Corp Ltd :Says Vistra ITCL Ltd raises stake in co by 2.83 percent to 22.95 percent.

DB Corp says June-quarter consol net profit rises 61.9 pct

D B Corp Ltd : June -quarter consol net profit 1.04 billion rupees . India's D B Corp - June-quarter consol net sales 5.61 billion rupees . Says consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 643 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol net sales was 4.66 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 885 million rupees .

DB Corp March-qtr consol profit marginally up

D B Corp Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 642.4 million rupees; March-quarter consol net sales 5.06 billion rupees . Recommended final dividend of 4.25 rupees per share .