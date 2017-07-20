Edition:
DB Corp Ltd (DBCL.NS)

DBCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

372.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.40 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs369.50
Open
Rs374.50
Day's High
Rs377.00
Day's Low
Rs368.60
Volume
6,881
Avg. Vol
57,661
52-wk High
Rs447.70
52-wk Low
Rs322.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's DB Corp consol June quarter net profit up about 6 pct
Thursday, 20 Jul 2017 04:18am EDT 

July 20 (Reuters) - DB Corp Ltd ::Consol June quarter net profit 1.10 billion rupees versus profit of 1.04 billion rupees.Consol June quarter consol total income 6.01 billion rupees versus 5.79 billion rupees.DB Corp Ltd consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 1.09 billion rupees.  Full Article

DB Corp says co and DMCL terminate agreements for publication of DNA newspaper in Jaipur, Ahmedabad
Thursday, 15 Jun 2017 07:46am EDT 

June 15 (Reuters) - DB Corp Ltd :Says co and DMCL have mutually decided to terminate agreements.Says DBCL will stop publication of DNA newspaper from Jaipur and Ahmedabad cities from June 16.  Full Article

India's DB Corp consol March-qtr profit rises about 4 pct
Thursday, 18 May 2017 03:49am EDT 

May 18 (Reuters) - DB Corp Ltd ::Consol March quarter net profit 641.9 million rupees .Consol March quarter total income from operations 5.17 billion rupees .Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 668.7 million rupees.Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 604.3 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income from operations was 5.10 billion rupees.The alerts on profit and total income from operations were first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange.  Full Article

DB Corp announces demise of chairman Ramesh Chandra Agarwal
Thursday, 13 Apr 2017 02:29am EDT 

DB Corp Ltd :Says demise of chairman Ramesh Chandra Agarwal.  Full Article

DB Corp Dec-qtr consol profit up about 6 pct
Thursday, 19 Jan 2017 02:02am EST 

DB Corp Ltd : Consol Dec quarter net profit 1.18 billion rupees . Consol Dec quarter net sales 6.07 billion rupees . Says declared interim dividend of INR 4 per share . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 1.12 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.11 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 5.78 billion rupees.  Full Article

DB Corp says Vistra ITCL raises stake in co by 2.83 pct
Monday, 21 Nov 2016 06:55am EST 

DB Corp Ltd :Says Vistra ITCL Ltd raises stake in co by 2.83 percent to 22.95 percent.  Full Article

DB Corp says June-quarter consol net profit rises 61.9 pct
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 04:28am EDT 

D B Corp Ltd : June -quarter consol net profit 1.04 billion rupees . India's D B Corp - June-quarter consol net sales 5.61 billion rupees . Says consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 643 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol net sales was 4.66 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 885 million rupees .  Full Article

DB Corp March-qtr consol profit marginally up
Friday, 20 May 2016 04:12am EDT 

D B Corp Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 642.4 million rupees; March-quarter consol net sales 5.06 billion rupees . Recommended final dividend of 4.25 rupees per share .  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

