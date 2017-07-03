Edition:
Derichebourg SA (DBG.PA)

DBG.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

9.29EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.12 (+1.32%)
Prev Close
€9.17
Open
€9.13
Day's High
€9.44
Day's Low
€9.10
Volume
203,684
Avg. Vol
304,338
52-wk High
€9.85
52-wk Low
€2.63

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CFER to sell 3,277,576 Derichebourg shares - Socgen CIB
Monday, 3 Jul 2017 11:39am EDT 

July 3 (Reuters) - SOCGEN CIB::DISPOSAL OF 3,277,576 DERICHEBOURG SHARES BY COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE POUR L’ENVIRONNEMENT ET LE RECYCLAGE (CFER).CFER CONFIRMS ITS INTENTION TO MAINTAIN A LONG TERM MAJORITY STAKE IN DERICHEBOURG FOR A MINIMUM AMOUNT OF 50% .  Full Article

Derichebourg wins first drinking water distribution contract
Thursday, 29 Jun 2017 12:12pm EDT 

June 29 (Reuters) - DERICHEBOURG SA ::DERICHEBOURG AQUA WINS FIRST DRINKING WATER DISTRIBUTION CONTRACT.THIS CONTRACT OF 10 YRS AND OVER 30 MILLION EUROS IN TURNOVER FITS INTO THE LONG TERM.  Full Article

Derichebourg accelerated bookbuilding priced at 5.70 euros per share - Socgen Cib
Thursday, 1 Jun 2017 02:30am EDT 

June 1 (Reuters) - Socgen Cib: :SAYS DERICHEBOURG SA <<>> ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PRICED AT €5.70 PER SHARE .SAYS OFFERING IS 8,976,819 TREASURY SHARES, 5.5% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL.SAYS OFFER SIZE IS €51.2M .  Full Article

Derichebourg announces the sale of its 8,976,819 treasury shares
Wednesday, 31 May 2017 11:51am EDT 

May 31 (Reuters) - DERICHEBOURG SA ::ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF ITS 8,976,819 OF TREASURY SHARES, REPRESENTING AROUND 5.48% OF ITS CAPITAL IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT.  Full Article

Derichebourg H1 revenue up 33 pct at EUR 1.34 bln
Monday, 22 May 2017 11:45am EDT 

May 22 (Reuters) - DERICHEBOURG SA :H1 REVENUE EUR 1.34 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.01 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 30.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 52.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.EXPECTS SECOND HALF OF 2017 TO BE BETTER THAN FIRST HALF.  Full Article

Derichebourg wins its first sorting center contract
Monday, 9 Jan 2017 12:09pm EST 

Derichebourg SA :Wins its first sorting center contract.  Full Article

Derichebourg announces 3 new contracts for Derichebourg Canada Environnement
Thursday, 5 Jan 2017 12:51pm EST 

Derichebourg SA :3 new contracts for Derichebourg Canada Environnement.  Full Article

Derichebourg completes disposal of its landfill in Italy
Wednesday, 21 Dec 2016 11:50am EST 

Derichebourg SA :Derichebourg Environnement completes the disposal of its landfill 59.000 square meters, near Turin, in Italy.  Full Article

Derichebourg FY net profit group share down at 12.9 million euros
Tuesday, 6 Dec 2016 11:50am EST 

Derichebourg SA : FY revenue 2.15 billion euros ($2.30 billion) versus 2.35 billion euros year ago . FY net profit group share 12.9 million euros versus 28.2 million euros year ago . FY current operating income 46.0 million euros versus 55.3 million euros year ago . Proposes dividend of 0.02 euros per share .Good perspectives for FY 2016-2017.  Full Article

Derichebourg selected for the COP22 in Marrakech
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 11:55am EDT 

Derichebourg SA :Derichebourg selected for the COP22 in Marrakech.  Full Article

