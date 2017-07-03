Derichebourg SA (DBG.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CFER to sell 3,277,576 Derichebourg shares - Socgen CIB

July 3 (Reuters) - SOCGEN CIB::DISPOSAL OF 3,277,576 DERICHEBOURG SHARES BY COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE POUR L’ENVIRONNEMENT ET LE RECYCLAGE (CFER).CFER CONFIRMS ITS INTENTION TO MAINTAIN A LONG TERM MAJORITY STAKE IN DERICHEBOURG FOR A MINIMUM AMOUNT OF 50% .

Derichebourg wins first drinking water distribution contract

June 29 (Reuters) - DERICHEBOURG SA ::DERICHEBOURG AQUA WINS FIRST DRINKING WATER DISTRIBUTION CONTRACT.THIS CONTRACT OF 10 YRS AND OVER 30 MILLION EUROS IN TURNOVER FITS INTO THE LONG TERM.

Derichebourg accelerated bookbuilding priced at 5.70 euros per share - Socgen Cib

June 1 (Reuters) - Socgen Cib: :SAYS DERICHEBOURG SA << >> ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PRICED AT €5.70 PER SHARE .SAYS OFFERING IS 8,976,819 TREASURY SHARES, 5.5% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL.SAYS OFFER SIZE IS €51.2M .

Derichebourg announces the sale of its 8,976,819 treasury shares

May 31 (Reuters) - DERICHEBOURG SA ::ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF ITS 8,976,819 OF TREASURY SHARES, REPRESENTING AROUND 5.48% OF ITS CAPITAL IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT.

Derichebourg H1 revenue up 33 pct at EUR 1.34 bln

May 22 (Reuters) - DERICHEBOURG SA :H1 REVENUE EUR 1.34 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.01 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 30.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 52.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.EXPECTS SECOND HALF OF 2017 TO BE BETTER THAN FIRST HALF.

Derichebourg wins its first sorting center contract

Derichebourg SA :Wins its first sorting center contract.

Derichebourg announces 3 new contracts for Derichebourg Canada Environnement

Derichebourg SA :3 new contracts for Derichebourg Canada Environnement.

Derichebourg completes disposal of its landfill in Italy

Derichebourg SA :Derichebourg Environnement completes the disposal of its landfill 59.000 square meters, near Turin, in Italy.

Derichebourg FY net profit group share down at 12.9 million euros

Derichebourg SA : FY revenue 2.15 billion euros ($2.30 billion) versus 2.35 billion euros year ago . FY net profit group share 12.9 million euros versus 28.2 million euros year ago . FY current operating income 46.0 million euros versus 55.3 million euros year ago . Proposes dividend of 0.02 euros per share .Good perspectives for FY 2016-2017.

Derichebourg selected for the COP22 in Marrakech

Derichebourg SA :Derichebourg selected for the COP22 in Marrakech.