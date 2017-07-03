Derichebourg SA (DBG.PA)
9.29EUR
20 Oct 2017
€0.12 (+1.32%)
€9.17
€9.13
€9.44
€9.10
203,684
304,338
€9.85
€2.63
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
CFER to sell 3,277,576 Derichebourg shares - Socgen CIB
July 3 (Reuters) - SOCGEN CIB::DISPOSAL OF 3,277,576 DERICHEBOURG SHARES BY COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE POUR L’ENVIRONNEMENT ET LE RECYCLAGE (CFER).CFER CONFIRMS ITS INTENTION TO MAINTAIN A LONG TERM MAJORITY STAKE IN DERICHEBOURG FOR A MINIMUM AMOUNT OF 50% . Full Article
Derichebourg wins first drinking water distribution contract
June 29 (Reuters) - DERICHEBOURG SA
Derichebourg accelerated bookbuilding priced at 5.70 euros per share - Socgen Cib
June 1 (Reuters) - Socgen Cib: :SAYS DERICHEBOURG SA <<
Derichebourg announces the sale of its 8,976,819 treasury shares
May 31 (Reuters) - DERICHEBOURG SA
Derichebourg H1 revenue up 33 pct at EUR 1.34 bln
May 22 (Reuters) - DERICHEBOURG SA
Derichebourg wins its first sorting center contract
Derichebourg SA
Derichebourg announces 3 new contracts for Derichebourg Canada Environnement
Derichebourg SA
Derichebourg completes disposal of its landfill in Italy
Derichebourg SA
Derichebourg FY net profit group share down at 12.9 million euros
Derichebourg SA
Derichebourg selected for the COP22 in Marrakech
Derichebourg SA