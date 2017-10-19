Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE)

Edition:
Apex Fund Services acquires Deutsche Bank's alternative fund services business
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 03:00pm EDT 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Apex Fund Services ::Apex Fund Services announces acquisition of Deutsche Bank's alternative fund services business.Says terms of agreement are not being disclosed ​.  Full Article

Nedbank Group and Deutsche Bank to cooperate on equity and debt capital markets in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa
Friday, 6 Oct 2017 02:00am EDT 

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Nedbank Group Ltd ::‍NEDBANK GROUP AND DEUTSCHE BANK TO COOPERATE ON EQUITY AND DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS IN SOUTH AFRICA & SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA​.‍TWO INSTITUTIONS WILL COOPERATE ON TRANSACTION-BY-TRANSACTION BASIS, WITH CLIENTS CONTINUING TO CONTRACT DIRECTLY WITH EACH ENTITY INDIVIDUALLY.  Full Article

iCapital Network to buy U.S. private equity access fund platform from Deutsche Bank
Thursday, 21 Sep 2017 08:15am EDT 

Sept 21 (Reuters) - iCapital Network Inc:iCapital Network to acquire US private equity access fund platform from Deutsche Bank.iCapital Network says terms of agreement were not disclosed​.‍iCapital Network says with transfer of assets, iCapital will service approximately $5 billion in private fund assets​.  Full Article

Vistra to buy corporate services business from Deutsche Bank
Thursday, 14 Sep 2017 08:30am EDT 

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank Ag :Vistra to acquire corporate services business from Deutsche Bank.‍Vistra - terms of agreement are not being disclosed​.‍Vistra says to acquire corporate services business of Deutsche Bank's global transaction banking division​.‍Vistra - all of Deutsche Bank's corporate services staff will be given opportunity to join combined operation​.  Full Article

Deutsche Bank ‍to dispose some commitments in certain loan facilities in oil and gas sector​
Wednesday, 13 Sep 2017 03:39pm EDT 

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG :Deutsche bank ag - ‍intending to dispose of part or all of its commitments in certain distressed loan facilities in oil and gas sector​.Deutsche bank ag - ‍proposes to explore auction of distressed loan facilities referenced in portfolios of credit linked notes​.Deutsche bank ag - ‍seller intends to conduct disposals by way of auction​.  Full Article

Poland's mBank does not rule out takeovers - CEO
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 05:14am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - Mbank SA :Poland's mBank CEO Cezary Stypulkowski said on Thursday that the lender's strategy does not rule out takeovers but is not desperate to do any. .The CEO also said mBank, which is a Polish unit of Germany's Commerzbank <<>>, is able to spend 1 billion zlotys ($275.04 million) on potential mergers and acquisitions, excluding a share issue or mother company backing.Stypulkowski said he would not comment on the ongoing sale of Deutsche Bank AG <<>> Polish assets.Market sources told Reuters in May that Deutsche Bank AG started the sale of parts of its Polish banking operations and they listed Commerzbank as one of potential bidders. nL8N1IX277.Stypulkowski also said that mBank aims to improve Return on Equity (ROE) to 10 percent in three years from above 8 percent now.  Full Article

Dana Gas refuses sukuk profit payment to Deutsche Bank
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 01:45am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - Dana Gas Pjsc :RECEIVED PROFIT PAYMENT REQUEST NOTICES FROM DEUTSCHE BANK AMOUNTING TO $14 MILLION FOR PERIOD ENDING ON JULY 31 2017.RESPONDED TO DEUTSCHE BANK ADVISING TAHT AS SUKUK ARE UNLAWFUL, THESE PAYMENTS, TOGETHER WITH OCTOBER PAYMENTS, ARE NO LONGER CONSIDERED DUE BY CO AND WILL NOT BE MADE.  Full Article

Deutsche Bank preparing for hard brexit, CEO Cryan tells employees- Bloomberg
Thursday, 20 Jul 2017 05:58am EDT 

July 20 (Reuters) - :Deutsche Bank preparing for hard brexit, CEO Cryan tells employees- Bloomberg.Deutsche Bank CEO says will probably book the "vast majority" of its assets in frankfurt- Bloomberg.  Full Article

Heta says to raise 9.6 billion eur by 2020 from wind-down
Thursday, 6 Jul 2017 06:39am EDT 

July 6 (Reuters) - Heta Asset Resolution Ag [RIC:RIC:HAABI.UL]:Austrian "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution says expects to have wound down 95 percent of assets by end-2018, 100 percent of assets by end-2020.Heta says total cash raised from wind-down to be 9.6 billion eur by 2020.  Full Article

Deutsche Bank said to face possible $60 mln derivative loss-Bloomberg,citing sources
Tuesday, 27 Jun 2017 02:32pm EDT 

June 27 (Reuters) - :Deutsche Bank said to face possible $60 million derivative loss- Bloomberg,citing sources.  Full Article

Workers at Deutsche Bank's Postbank may strike in wage row - union

FRANKFURT, Oct 22 Workers at Deutsche Bank's retail arm Postbank are threatening to stage a strike over a wage dispute, labour union Verdi said on Sunday, ahead of a round of negotiations due to start on Monday.

