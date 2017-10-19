Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE)
Apex Fund Services acquires Deutsche Bank's alternative fund services business
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Apex Fund Services ::Apex Fund Services announces acquisition of Deutsche Bank's alternative fund services business.Says terms of agreement are not being disclosed . Full Article
Nedbank Group and Deutsche Bank to cooperate on equity and debt capital markets in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Nedbank Group Ltd
iCapital Network to buy U.S. private equity access fund platform from Deutsche Bank
Sept 21 (Reuters) - iCapital Network Inc:iCapital Network to acquire US private equity access fund platform from Deutsche Bank.iCapital Network says terms of agreement were not disclosed.iCapital Network says with transfer of assets, iCapital will service approximately $5 billion in private fund assets. Full Article
Vistra to buy corporate services business from Deutsche Bank
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank Ag
Deutsche Bank to dispose some commitments in certain loan facilities in oil and gas sector
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG
Poland's mBank does not rule out takeovers - CEO
July 27 (Reuters) - Mbank SA
Dana Gas refuses sukuk profit payment to Deutsche Bank
July 27 (Reuters) - Dana Gas Pjsc
Deutsche Bank preparing for hard brexit, CEO Cryan tells employees- Bloomberg
July 20 (Reuters) - :Deutsche Bank preparing for hard brexit, CEO Cryan tells employees- Bloomberg.Deutsche Bank CEO says will probably book the "vast majority" of its assets in frankfurt- Bloomberg. Full Article
Heta says to raise 9.6 billion eur by 2020 from wind-down
July 6 (Reuters) - Heta Asset Resolution Ag [RIC:RIC:HAABI.UL]:Austrian "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution says expects to have wound down 95 percent of assets by end-2018, 100 percent of assets by end-2020.Heta says total cash raised from wind-down to be 9.6 billion eur by 2020. Full Article
Deutsche Bank said to face possible $60 mln derivative loss-Bloomberg,citing sources
June 27 (Reuters) - :Deutsche Bank said to face possible $60 million derivative loss- Bloomberg,citing sources. Full Article
Workers at Deutsche Bank's Postbank may strike in wage row - union
FRANKFURT, Oct 22 Workers at Deutsche Bank's retail arm Postbank are threatening to stage a strike over a wage dispute, labour union Verdi said on Sunday, ahead of a round of negotiations due to start on Monday.