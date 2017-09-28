DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSM.SI)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Chubb announces distribution agreement with Singapore's DBS bank

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd :Chubb announces distribution agreement with Singapore's DBS bank.Chubb Ltd says entered into a 15-year distribution agreement with DBS bank, largest banking group in southeast asia.Chubb Ltd - ‍Chubb will distribute general insurance products on an exclusive or preferred basis through multiple DBS banking channels​.Chubb Ltd - ‍partnership covers five markets in Asia - Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia and China​.

DBS Group announces increase in shareholding in Dbs Bank Ltd

Sept 28 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd :Ssubscribed for 15 million ordinary shares in capital of DBS Bank Ltd for an aggregate issue price of S$305.9 million, in cash.Transaction not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of dbsh group as at 30 Sept 2017.

DBS shares fall 1.4 percent after second quarter results

Aug 4 (Reuters) - DGS Group :Shares fall 1.4 percent after Q2 results.

DBS Group posts quarterly net interest income of S$‍1.89​ bln

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Dbs Group Holdings Ltd :For first half of 2017, directors have declared an interim one-tier tax-exempt dividend of 33 cents for each dbsh ordinary share.Qtrly net interest income S$‍1.888​ billion versus S$1.83 billion.Q2 net profit S$1.140​ billion versus S$1.05 billion.Qtrly net fee and commission income S$636 million versus s$628 million.Q2 net interest margin ‍1.74​ percent versus 1.87 percent.Qtrly return on equity 10.1 percent versus 10.1 percent.Q2 common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio ‍14.4​ percent versus 14.2 percent.Qtrly NPL ratio ‍1.5​ percent versus 1.1 percent a year ago.

DBS Group Holdings updates on acquisition of additional interest in AXS Pte Ltd

July 26 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd ::Pdf 1: DBS Group Holdings Ltd (Acquisition Of Additional Interest In Axs Pte. Ltd.) << >>.Transactions are not expected to have any material impact on company's financial position for current financial year..‍DBS banks today acquired 27,042 shares in AXS from Royal Bank Of Scotland Plc for an aggregate cash consideration of S$82,478​.Unit DBS bank acquired shares in axs for an aggregate cash consideration of approximately S$82,478.Unit Primefield Company Pte 61,203 shares in AXS from RBS for an aggregate consideration of approximately S$186,669.

DBS Group prices $500 mln floating rate green bonds due 2022

July 19 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd:Issue Of Senior Green Bonds By Dbs Group Holdings Ltd.successfully priced issue of $500 million floating rate green bonds due 2022 under its $30 billion global medium term note programme.bonds will bear a quarterly coupon of 3-month usd libor + 0.62%.Net proceeds from issue of bonds will be used for finance and treasury activities of DBSH.bonds are expected to be issued on 25 July 2017..

Dbs Group Holdings announces acquisition of additional interest in AXS pte. ltd.

June 30 (Reuters) - Dbs Group Holdings Ltd -:Acquisition Of Additional Interest In Axs Pte. Ltd..Transaction is not expected to have any material impact on company's financial position for current financial year.

DBS says wealth management business taking market share from smaller players

May 2 (Reuters) - DBS Group :CEO says bank's wealth management business taking market share mostly from smaller players.

DBS Group Q1 net profit S$1.21 billion

May 2 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd :Q1 net interest income S$1,831 million versus S$1,833 million.As at end-March 2017, common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio 14.6 percent.Q1 NPL ratio 1.4% versus 1%.Q1 net profit S$1,210 million versus S$1,203 million.Q1 allowances for credit and other losses S$200 million versus S$170 million.Q1 net interest margin 1.74% versus 1.85%.For the first quarter of 2017, no dividend has been declared on DBSH ordinary shares.Q1 return on equity 11.1% versus 11.9% last year.

Moody's says Singapore banks will weather through further weakening in asset quality

: Moody's: Singapore banks will weather through further weakening in asset quality .Moody's-DBS Bank ,Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp,United Overseas Bank face downward pressure on solvency metrics of asset quality,profitability in 2017.