DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSM.SI)
21.84SGD
20 Oct 2017
$0.14 (+0.65%)
$21.70
$21.77
$21.84
$21.72
7,836,200
4,042,814
$22.25
$14.80
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Chubb announces distribution agreement with Singapore's DBS bank
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd
DBS Group announces increase in shareholding in Dbs Bank Ltd
Sept 28 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd
DBS shares fall 1.4 percent after second quarter results
Aug 4 (Reuters) - DGS Group
DBS Group posts quarterly net interest income of S$1.89 bln
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Dbs Group Holdings Ltd
DBS Group Holdings updates on acquisition of additional interest in AXS Pte Ltd
July 26 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd
DBS Group prices $500 mln floating rate green bonds due 2022
July 19 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd:Issue Of Senior Green Bonds By Dbs Group Holdings Ltd.successfully priced issue of $500 million floating rate green bonds due 2022 under its $30 billion global medium term note programme.bonds will bear a quarterly coupon of 3-month usd libor + 0.62%.Net proceeds from issue of bonds will be used for finance and treasury activities of DBSH.bonds are expected to be issued on 25 July 2017.. Full Article
Dbs Group Holdings announces acquisition of additional interest in AXS pte. ltd.
June 30 (Reuters) - Dbs Group Holdings Ltd
DBS says wealth management business taking market share from smaller players
May 2 (Reuters) - DBS Group
DBS Group Q1 net profit S$1.21 billion
May 2 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd
Moody's says Singapore banks will weather through further weakening in asset quality
: Moody's: Singapore banks will weather through further weakening in asset quality .Moody's-DBS Bank ,Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp,United Overseas Bank face downward pressure on solvency metrics of asset quality,profitability in 2017. Full Article
Fitch Revises TDB's Outlook to Positive; Affirms at 'BB'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, October 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank's (TDB - formerly PTA Bank) Outlook to Positive from Stable and affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB'. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'B'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The revision of the Outlook to Positive reflects TDB's impr