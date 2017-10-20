DBV Technologies SA (DBV.PA)
82.05EUR
20 Oct 2017
€1.85 (+2.31%)
€80.20
€80.36
€83.54
€80.01
80,307
53,518
€86.64
€58.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
DBV Technologies peanut allergy treatment fails to meet main goal in late-stage study
DBV Technologies initiates phase III study of Viaskin peanut
DBV Technologies H1 net loss widens to EUR 72.5 million
Dbv Technologies cash position shrinks to EUR 227.0 mln
DBV Technologies FY net loss widens to 114.5 mln euros
DBV Technologies announces completion of enrollment of the realise study in peanut allergic children
DBV Technologies cash and cash equivalents down at 256.5 million euros as of December 31, 2016
DBV Technologies cash position at Sept. 30 down at 277.6 mln euros
DBV Technologies announces expansion of clinical program for the treatment of peanut allergy
DBV Technologies H1 net loss widens to 49.4 million euros
* DBV Technologies announces topline results of phase III clinical trial in peanut-allergic patients four to 11 years of age