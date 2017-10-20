DBV Technologies SA (DBV.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

DBV Technologies peanut allergy treatment fails to meet main goal in late-stage study

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Dbv Technologies Sa :DBV Technologies announces topline results of phase III clinical trial in peanut-allergic patients four to 11 years of age‍​.DBV Technologies - topline results show statistically significant response with a favorable tolerability profile.DBV Technologies - primary endpoint did not reach 15% lower bound of CI that was proposed in study’s statistical analysis plan‍​.DBV Technologies - DBV will continue ongoing discussions with FDA, and plans to proceed with the BLA preparation process.

DBV Technologies initiates phase III study of Viaskin peanut

Aug 2 (Reuters) - DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA :REG-DBV TECHNOLOGIES INITIATES PHASE III STUDY OF VIASKIN PEANUT IN PEANUT-ALLERGIC PATIENTS ONE TO THREE YEARS OF AGE.

July 28 (Reuters) - DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA ::CASH POSITION: CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2017, WERE €198.7 MILLION‍​.OPERATING INCOME: OPERATING INCOME WAS €7.6 MILLION FOR THE FIRST HALF 2017 COMPARED TO €4.8 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD.NET LOSS: NET LOSS WAS €72.5 MILLION FOR THE FIRST HALF 2017, COMPARED TO €49.4 MILLION FOR THE FIRST HALF 2016..

April 28 (Reuters) - DBV Technologies SA ::Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 227.0 million ($246.5 million) as of March 31, 2017 compared to EUR 256.5 million as of Dec 31, 2016.

DBV Technologies SA : FY net loss of amounts to 114.5 million euros versus a loss of 44.7 million euros a year ago . FY operating income is 9.1 million euros versus 6.2 million euros a year ago .Net cash flows from financing activities were 1.7 million euros in 2016 compared to 241.0 million euros in 2015.

DBV Technologies announces completion of enrollment of the realise study in peanut allergic children

DBV Technologies Sa : Reg-DBV Technologies announces completion of enrollment of the realise study in peanut allergic children . Higher-Than-Expected patient demand leads to increased randomization target .Global PHASE III program results expected in second half 2017.

Dbv Technologies SA :DBV’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to 256.5 million euros ($272.0 million) as of december 31, 2016, compared to 323.4 million euros as of December 31, 2015..

DBV Technologies SA :Cash and cash equivalents as of Sept 30 amounted to 277.6 million euros ($308.6 million) compared to 323.4 million euros as of Dec 31, 2015.

DBV Technologies announces expansion of clinical program for the treatment of peanut allergy

DBV Technologies SA : Announced on Monday expansion of clinical program Viaskin Peanut for the treatment of peanut allergy .Topline results for trials are expected in the second half of 2017.

Dbv Technologies Sa : H1 net loss of 49.4 million euros ($54.66 million) versus loss of 14.5 million euros year ago . H1 cash position of 288.8 million euros versus 104.5 million euros year ago .H1 total income 4.8 million euros versus 3.2 million euros year ago‍​.