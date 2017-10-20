Edition:
United States

DBV Technologies SA (DBV.PA)

DBV.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

82.05EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.85 (+2.31%)
Prev Close
€80.20
Open
€80.36
Day's High
€83.54
Day's Low
€80.01
Volume
80,307
Avg. Vol
53,518
52-wk High
€86.64
52-wk Low
€58.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

DBV Technologies peanut allergy treatment fails to meet main goal in late-stage study
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 05:41pm EDT 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Dbv Technologies Sa :DBV Technologies announces topline results of phase III clinical trial in peanut-allergic patients four to 11 years of age‍​.DBV Technologies - topline results show statistically significant response with a favorable tolerability profile.DBV Technologies - primary endpoint did not reach 15% lower bound of CI that was proposed in study’s statistical analysis plan‍​.DBV Technologies - DBV will continue ongoing discussions with FDA, and plans to proceed with the BLA preparation process.  Full Article

DBV Technologies initiates phase III study of Viaskin peanut
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 01:30am EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA :REG-DBV TECHNOLOGIES INITIATES PHASE III STUDY OF VIASKIN PEANUT IN PEANUT-ALLERGIC PATIENTS ONE TO THREE YEARS OF AGE.  Full Article

DBV Technologies H1 net loss widens to EUR 72.5 million
Friday, 28 Jul 2017 01:30am EDT 

July 28 (Reuters) - DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA ::CASH POSITION: CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2017, WERE €198.7 MILLION‍​.OPERATING INCOME: OPERATING INCOME WAS €7.6 MILLION FOR THE FIRST HALF 2017 COMPARED TO €4.8 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD.NET LOSS: NET LOSS WAS €72.5 MILLION FOR THE FIRST HALF 2017, COMPARED TO €49.4 MILLION FOR THE FIRST HALF 2016..  Full Article

Dbv Technologies cash position shrinks to EUR 227.0 mln
Friday, 28 Apr 2017 01:30am EDT 

April 28 (Reuters) - DBV Technologies SA ::Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 227.0 million ($246.5 million) as of March 31, 2017 compared to EUR 256.5 million as of Dec 31, 2016.  Full Article

DBV Technologies FY net loss widens to 114.5 mln euros
Wednesday, 15 Mar 2017 02:30am EDT 

DBV Technologies SA : FY net loss of amounts to 114.5 million euros versus a loss of 44.7 million euros a year ago . FY operating income is 9.1 million euros versus 6.2 million euros a year ago .Net cash flows from financing activities were 1.7 million euros in 2016 compared to 241.0 million euros in 2015.  Full Article

DBV Technologies announces completion of enrollment of the realise study in peanut allergic children
Friday, 10 Mar 2017 01:30am EST 

DBV Technologies Sa : Reg-DBV Technologies announces completion of enrollment of the realise study in peanut allergic children . Higher-Than-Expected patient demand leads to increased randomization target .Global PHASE III program results expected in second half 2017.  Full Article

DBV Technologies cash and cash equivalents down at 256.5 million euros as of December 31, 2016
Monday, 20 Feb 2017 01:31am EST 

Dbv Technologies SA :DBV’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to 256.5 million euros ($272.0 million) as of december 31, 2016, compared to 323.4 million euros as of December 31, 2015..  Full Article

DBV Technologies cash position at Sept. 30 down at 277.6 mln euros
Thursday, 3 Nov 2016 02:30am EDT 

DBV Technologies SA :Cash and cash equivalents as of Sept 30 amounted to 277.6 million euros ($308.6 million) compared to 323.4 million euros as of Dec 31, 2015.  Full Article

DBV Technologies announces expansion of clinical program for the treatment of peanut allergy
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 02:14am EDT 

DBV Technologies SA : Announced on Monday expansion of clinical program Viaskin Peanut for the treatment of peanut allergy .Topline results for trials are expected in the second half of 2017.  Full Article

DBV Technologies H1 net loss widens to 49.4 million euros
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 01:30am EDT 

Dbv Technologies Sa : H1 net loss of 49.4 million euros ($54.66 million) versus loss of 14.5 million euros year ago . H1 cash position of 288.8 million euros versus 104.5 million euros year ago .H1 total income 4.8 million euros versus 3.2 million euros year ago‍​.  Full Article

