Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.L)

Sept 29 (Reuters) - GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS SA ::SAYS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF THE PHONE HOUSE ESPANA FROM DIXONS CARPHONE.
Sept 20 (Reuters) - SES-IMAGOTAG ::SES-IMAGOTAG CHOSEN BY DIXON CARPHONE NORDIC FOR A 100% CLOUD ROLL-OUT IN ITS STORES.FIRST ROLL-OUT WILL TAKE PLACE IN NORWAY IN H2 2017, IN ALMOST 110 STORES..
July 14 (Reuters) - GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS SA ::SAYS ACQUIRES THE SPANISH PHONE HOUSE FOR 55 MILLION EUROS.
July 14 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone Plc :Dixons Carphone - disposal of the Phone House Spain.Dixons Carphone - entered into an agreement to dispose of its entire holdings in The Phone House Spain S.L.U., Connected World Services Europe S.L.U. and Smarthouse S.A.U to Global Dominion Access SA.Dixons Carphone - following completion, which is expected to take place by the end of Q2, Dixons Carphone will receive a consideration of E55 million less working capital adjustments.Proceeds will be reinvested back into the business.
June 28 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone :FD says "nothing out of the ordinary" in recent trading patterns for electricals business.FD says planning cautiously for year ahead, expects "modest growth" in electricals market share.FD says anticipating shape to Xmas trading this year will be similar to 2016.FD says will react quickly if sees material change to customer behaviour.
June 9 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone Plc ::Sprint to acquire Connected World Services' 50 percent share of distribution joint venture in U.S..
June 9 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone Plc ::Dixons Carphone's connected world services unit, Sprint reached agreement that Sprint will acquire CWS 50% share of distribution JV.
May 24 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone Plc :Dixons carphone - Q4 2016/17 trading update.Group reported revenues up 9 pct for full year (up 6 pct in Q4).Like-For-Like revenues up 4 pct for full year (up 2% in q4).Group headline pbt guidance of £485m-£490m (previous guidance £475m-£495m).In UK & Ireland, like-for-like revenues in full year improved by approximately 3 pct.Nordics delivered full year like-for-like revenues up 1 pct against a relatively tough backdrop.Southern europe has had another very good year, delivering full year like-for-like revenues up 6 pct.
Dixons Carphone : CEO says gross margins were flat year-on-year across the group in Christmas trading period . CEO says "we've not seen any Brexit effect yet" . FD says UK margins in electricals flat, "down a bit" in phones . Shares up 1.8 percent after beats forecasts for trading in christmas period Further company coverage: (London Newsroom) ((UK.online@Reuters.com; +44 (0)20 7542 7717;)).
Savills Plc : Sale on behalf of Crosstree Real Estate Partners . Savills - has sold Dixons Carphone's headquarters office at 1 Portal Way in Acton, London W3 to Imperial College. Off-Market sale completed for 83.5 million stg .Sale representing a net initial yield of 4.68 pct assuming full costs.
