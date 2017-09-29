Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.L)

Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Global Dominion completes acquisition of Phone House Espana
Friday, 29 Sep 2017 08:34am EDT 

Sept 29 (Reuters) - GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS SA ::SAYS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF THE PHONE HOUSE ESPANA FROM DIXONS CARPHONE.  Full Article

Ses-imagotag announces contract with Dixon Carphone Nordic
Wednesday, 20 Sep 2017 12:16pm EDT 

Sept 20 (Reuters) - SES-IMAGOTAG ::SES-IMAGOTAG CHOSEN BY DIXON CARPHONE NORDIC FOR A 100% CLOUD ROLL-OUT IN ITS STORES.FIRST ROLL-OUT WILL TAKE PLACE IN NORWAY IN H2 2017, IN ALMOST 110 STORES..  Full Article

Global Dominion buys Phone House Espana for 55 mln euros
Friday, 14 Jul 2017 02:01am EDT 

July 14 (Reuters) - GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS SA ::SAYS ACQUIRES THE SPANISH PHONE HOUSE FOR 55 MILLION EUROS.  Full Article

Dixons Carphone sells Phone House Spain for 55 mln eur
Friday, 14 Jul 2017 02:00am EDT 

July 14 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone Plc :Dixons Carphone - disposal of the Phone House Spain.Dixons Carphone - entered into an agreement to dispose of its entire holdings in The Phone House Spain S.L.U., Connected World Services Europe S.L.U. and Smarthouse S.A.U to Global Dominion Access SA.Dixons Carphone - following completion, which is expected to take place by the end of Q2, Dixons Carphone will receive a consideration of E55 million less working capital adjustments.Proceeds will be reinvested back into the business.  Full Article

Dixons Carphone - "nothing out of the ordinary" in recent trading
Wednesday, 28 Jun 2017 02:30am EDT 

June 28 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone :FD says "nothing out of the ordinary" in recent trading patterns for electricals business.FD says planning cautiously for year ahead, expects "modest growth" in electricals market share.FD says anticipating shape to Xmas trading this year will be similar to 2016.FD says will react quickly if sees material change to customer behaviour.  Full Article

Dixons Carphone says Sprint to acquire unit's 50 pct share in JV
Friday, 9 Jun 2017 12:03pm EDT 

June 9 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone Plc ::Sprint to acquire Connected World Services' 50 percent share of distribution joint venture in U.S..  Full Article

Dixons Carphone's unit, Sprint agree for Sprint to buy CWS 50 pct of JV
Friday, 9 Jun 2017 03:30am EDT 

June 9 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone Plc ::Dixons Carphone's connected world services unit, Sprint reached agreement that Sprint will acquire CWS 50% share of distribution JV.  Full Article

Dixons Carphone reports strong Q4
Wednesday, 24 May 2017 02:00am EDT 

May 24 (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone Plc :Dixons carphone - Q4 2016/17 trading update.Group reported revenues up 9 pct for full year (up 6 pct in Q4).Like-For-Like revenues up 4 pct for full year (up 2% in q4).Group headline pbt guidance of £485m-£490m (previous guidance £475m-£495m).In UK & Ireland, like-for-like revenues in full year improved by approximately 3 pct.Nordics delivered full year like-for-like revenues up 1 pct against a relatively tough backdrop.Southern europe has had another very good year, delivering full year like-for-like revenues up 6 pct.  Full Article

Dixons Carphone says seen no Brexit effect yet
Tuesday, 24 Jan 2017 03:05am EST 

Dixons Carphone : CEO says gross margins were flat year-on-year across the group in Christmas trading period . CEO says "we've not seen any Brexit effect yet" . FD says UK margins in electricals flat, "down a bit" in phones . Shares up 1.8 percent after beats forecasts for trading in christmas period Further company coverage: (London Newsroom) ((UK.online@Reuters.com; +44 (0)20 7542 7717;)).  Full Article

Savills sells Dixons Carphone's HQ office for 83.5 mln stg
Wednesday, 21 Dec 2016 05:26am EST 

Savills Plc : Sale on behalf of Crosstree Real Estate Partners . Savills - has sold Dixons Carphone's headquarters office at 1 Portal Way in Acton, London W3 to Imperial College. Off-Market sale completed for 83.5 million stg .Sale representing a net initial yield of 4.68 pct assuming full costs.  Full Article

UPDATE 1-Halfords names Dixons Carphone executive as new boss

LONDON, Sept 13 British bicycles to car parts retailer Halfords on Wednesday named Dixons Carphone executive Graham Stapleton as its new chief executive with effect from January next year.

