Edition:
United States

DCB Bank Ltd (DCBA.NS)

DCBA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

178.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.20 (-1.76%)
Prev Close
Rs181.40
Open
Rs181.40
Day's High
Rs181.60
Day's Low
Rs176.80
Volume
443,089
Avg. Vol
1,942,982
52-wk High
Rs213.00
52-wk Low
Rs100.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

DCB Bank Q2 NIM 4.22 pct‍​
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 06:23am EDT 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - DCB Bank Ltd :Says Q2 NIM at 4.22 percent ‍​.Says "remain cautious with respect to loan growth"‍​‍​.  Full Article

India's DCB Bank Sept-qtr profit up 21 pct
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 06:08am EDT 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - DCB Bank Ltd :Sept quarter net profit 589 million rupees versus net profit of 484.9 million rupees last year.Sept quarter interest earned 5.87 billion rupees versus 5.06 billion rupees last year.Sept quarter gross npa 1.80 percent versus 1.74 percent previous quarter.Sept quarter provisions 302.4 million rupees versus 264.8 million rupees last year.Sept quarter net npa 0.90 percent versus 0.92 percent previous quarter.  Full Article

DCB Bank says U.S. fine on Habib Bank has no impact on business in India
Thursday, 31 Aug 2017 04:16am EDT 

Aug 31 (Reuters) - DCB Bank Ltd :Clarifies on news item "DCB Bank under RBI lens as us fines habib bank".Says "news item has no impact on business in india".  Full Article

DCB Bank says no immediate concerns on business model due to demonetization
Tuesday, 15 Nov 2016 05:48am EST 

DCB Bank Ltd : No immediate concerns on our business model due to demonetization . Confident that our mortgage/LAP portfolio may not be impacted by demonetization . Received in our branches INR 6.77 billion in deposits in CASA Further company coverage: [DCBA.NS] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

DCB Bank Sept-qtr NIM 3.96 pct
Friday, 14 Oct 2016 06:24am EDT 

Dcb Bank Ltd :Sept quarter NIM 3.96 percent.  Full Article

DCB Bank June-qtr profit rises
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 06:40am EDT 

DCB Bank Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 470.3 million rupees versus profit of 468.7 million rupees year ago . Says June-quarter interest earned 4.71 billion rupees versus 4.04 billion rupees year ago . Says June-quarter provisions 205.3 million rupees versus 180.3 million rupees year ago . June-quarter gross NPAs 1.72 percent versus 1.51 percent previous quarter . June-quarter net NPAs 0.87 percent versus 0.75 percent previous quarter .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

DCB Bank Ltd News

BRIEF-DCB Bank Q2 NIM 4.22 pct‍​

* Says "remain cautious with respect to loan growth"‍​‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2if7XEv Further company coverage:

» More DCBA.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials