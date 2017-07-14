DCC PLC (DCC.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

DCC says Q1 trading in line with expectations

July 14 (Reuters) - DCC Plc ::Interim management statement.For Q1 ended 30 June 2017, each division of group traded in line with expectations and ahead of prior year.Profits are significantly weighted towards second half of its financial year.Were current foreign exchange rates to prevail for remainder of year, group would benefit modestly.

DCC announces changes to its finance head's pay policy

June 30 (Reuters) - DCC Plc ::Remuneration committee is proposing to change the approach to executive pensions‍​.Proposes ending the practice of paying executive directors cash allowances in lieu of defined benefit pension.Proposes introducing a defined contribution pension payment for our current executive directors.Believes right change to implement at this time as the new chief executive is appointed and to meet emerging best practice in this area.Committee agreed with CFO O'Dwyer that he will receive a restricted retirement stock award to replace defined benefit pension cash allowances.Believes preferable from a shareholder perspective to deliver restricted shares, therefore providing long-term alignment of interests.

DCC full-year profit rises

May 16 (Reuters) - DCC Plc ::FY pretax profit rose 23.7 percent to 268.2 million stg.Final dividend up 16.3 percent to 74.63 pence per share.FY revenue - continuing (excluding. Dcc energy) 3.196 bln stg versus 2.932 bln stg year ago.FY operating profit - continuing 345.0 mln stg versus 285.3 mln stg year ago."Expect that coming year will be another year of profit growth and development for DCC" - CEO.

DCC says to dispose environmental division for 219 mln pounds

DCC Plc : Disposal of DCC'S environmental division . Enterprise value for transaction is £219 million, on a debt-free, cash-free basis . Transaction is expected to complete in quarter to 30 June 2017, following receipt of competition clearance from Irish Competition Authority. . Expects to receive cash proceeds on completion of approximately £170 million . Transaction is expected to give rise to an exceptional profit in year ending 31 March 2018 of approximately £30 million. .Canaccord Genuity is acting as financial adviser to dcc in relation to this transaction..

DCC says trading in line, announces CEO succession

Dcc Plc : Since dcc issued its ims on 7 february 2017, trading performance of group has been in line with expectations . Tommy breen, who became chief executive in may 2008, has decided to retire from group after over 30 years of service .Tommy will be succeeded by donal murphy, executive director and managing director of dcc energy, dcc's largest division.

DCC to buy Shell's LPG business in Hong Kong and Macau

Dcc Plc : Agrees to acquire shell's lpg business in hong kong and macau . To acquire its liquefied petroleum gas ("lpg") business in hong kong and macau ("shell hk&m") based on an enterprise value of hk$1.165 billion (c. £120 million) .Acquisition is expected to complete before end of dcc's financial year ending 31 march 2018.

DCC says to buy Esso Norge's retail petrol station network in Norway

DCC Plc : Says reached agreement with Esso Norge AS to acquire its retail petrol station network in norway for a consideration of NOK 2.43 billion (c. £235 million) . Says esso's retail petrol station network in norway comprises a national network of 142 company-operated sites . Says as part of transaction dcc energy will enter into long term brand and supply agreements with esso norge as . Says total consideration will be nok 2.43 billion (c. £235 million), plus value of stock in tank at date of acquisition, all payable in cash on completion .Says acquired business is expected to generate a return on invested capital employed of approximately 15% in first full year of ownership.

DCC acquires specialist server company Hammer for 38 mln stg

Dcc Plc : Acquire hammer, a specialist distributor of server and storage solutions .Acquisition is conditional, inter alia, on competition clearance from european commission and is expected to complete by end of december 2016..

DCC FY pretax profit from cont ops up 47 percent

Dcc Plc : Expect that coming year will be another year of profit growth and development for group . FY pretax profit from continuing operations rose 47 percent to 216.3 million stg . Final dividend up 15 percent to 64.18 penceper share .Total dividend 97.22 penceper share.

DCC PLC announces interim dividend

DCC PLC:Says board has decided to pay an interim dividend of 33.04 pence per share, which represents a 15 pct. increase on the prior year.Says this dividend will be paid on Dec. 7, to shareholders on register at close of business on Nov. 20.