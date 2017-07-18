Dairy Crest Group PLC (DCG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dairy Crest says Q1 trading in-line,FY outlook unchanged

July 18 (Reuters) - Dairy Crest Group Plc ::Trading in q1 was in line with expectations and outlook for full year remains unchanged.Dairy crest group - combined sales volumes of dairy crest's four key brands - cathedral city, clover, frylight and country life - are 7 pct ahead of same period last year.Cream prices, which determine input costs for butter business, have increased substantially during q1.Expect profit contribution from branded business will be second half weighted.Expectations for year remain unchanged.

Dairy Crest posts FY adjusted profit before tax up 5 pct

May 18 (Reuters) - Dairy Crest Group Plc :Final dividend up 2 percent to 16.3 penceper share.Preliminary results.FY adjusted profit before tax 1, 2 up 5% to £60.6m.Cathedral City returns to volume growth in second half - strong momentum in 2017/18.Frylight, clover and country life spreadable all grow volume and increase market share.Demineralised whey production meets targeted levels of infant formula grade.FY revenue at £416.6m down 1%.FY net debt at £249.8m, +9%.FY profit before tax at £40.3 million , down 11%.In first nine months of financial year cheese retail prices fell or remained stable.Since christmas, however, we have seen evidence of prices increasing on shelf.Butter has been even more affected than cheese..Inevitably this has impacted margins in our butters, spreads & oils business..Managing volatility is a challenge for both us and food retailers, our principal customers.."during course of year we have increased price we pay farmers for milk by 38% to 30 pence per litre".FY adjusted profit before tax (before exceptional items, amortisation of acquired intangibles and pension interest) increased by 5.0% to £60.6 million.Proposed final dividend of 16.3 pence per share represents an increase of 0.3 pence per share.

Dairy Crest says expectations for FY profit before tax remain unchanged

Dairy Crest Group Plc : Interim management statement . Outlook for full year remains in line with our expectations. . Our key brands have continued to perform well . Clover, Frylight and Country Life have all grown volumes in first nine months of year and have taken significant share in their respective markets . As predicted, Cathedral City performance improved in q3. . Overall, in first nine months of year combined volumes of Cathedral City, Country Life, Clover and Frylight are in line with same period last year. . We have seen further milk cost inflation since half year and have now announced increases in price paid to farmers of 8.28 pence per litre since june 2016 . This represents an increase of 38 pct . Market prices for cream have remained high after more than doubling in first half of year. . Expect year end net debt to be somewhat higher than 31 march 2016 . Board has approved appointment of Deloitte as external auditor for year commencing 1 April 2017. ." outlook for full year remains in line with our expectations." - ceo.

Dairy Crest announces research partnership with Dupont Industrial Biosciences

Dairy Crest Group Plc : Dairy Crest announces animal nutrition research partnership with Dupont Industrial Biosciences .Under partnership agreement, Danisco Animal Nutrition will support further product development and trials, commencing in January 2017.

Dairy Crest sees half-year profit ahead of last year

Dairy Crest Group Plc : During first half, Cathedral City successfully launched its new branding and packaging . As a consequence we expect a small volume decline in first half of year compared to a very strong performance in first half of last year . We expect volumes to improve in second half of year . In first half we expect that combined volumes of our four key brands, Cathedral City, Country Life, Clover and Frylight, will be ahead of last year . This is an improvement on Q1 where they were in line with last year . In order to maintain brand's premium positioning within category we have chosen to discount less than our competitors during period . Margins have improved and we have seen a positive consumer reaction to new packaging and marketing campaign . We expect half year profit to be ahead of last year and our expectations for full year remain unchanged .Net debt in first half of this year is anticipated to be lower than that seen in 2015.

Dairy Crest says Q1 trading in line with expectations

Dairy Crest Group Plc : Outlook for full year remains unchanged .Trading in Q1 has been in line with our expectations.

Dairy Crest says FY revenue down 5.8 pct

Dairy Crest Group Plc : Profit margins from continuing operations maintained after a strong second half of year . Although we expect food price deflation to persist in short term, business is well positioned to deliver profitable and sustainable growth. . FY revenue decreased by 5.8% to £422.3 million. .Final dividend 16 penceper share.