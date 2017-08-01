DCM Shriram Ltd (DCMS.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Dcm Shriram Ltd ::Says approved setting up aluminium chloride business ; to be commissioned by June 2018.Says expansion of chemicals at Kota at an investment of INR 975 million expected to commission by Jun'18.Says taking steps to grow fenesta windows and farm inputs business.Says distillery project at Hariawan unit is progressing as per plan and will commission by Jan’18.Says bioseed India business expected have moderate growth with stable margins.

India's DCM Shriram June-qtr consol profit up 40 pct

Aug 1 (Reuters) - DCM Shriram Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 2.34 billion rupees versus 1.67 billion rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income from operations 20.65 billion rupees versus 15.25 billion rupees year ago.

DCM Shriram Ltd : Inaugurates expanded capacity and upgradation of chlor alkali & captive power at its shriram alkali & chemicals plant at Bharuch .Chlor alkali capacity raised to 1013 TPD and captive power plant capacity raised to 115 MW.

DCM Shriram Ltd : Approved investment proposal of up to 973 million rupees for expansion of chlor-alkali plant, related flakers & bleaching powder plants at Kota .

DCM Shriram Ltd fixes record date for interim dividend

DCM Shriram Ltd:Says that Nov. 16, 2has been fixed as record date for purpose of payment of interim dividend.Further informed that dividend shall be paid / dispatched to all concerned on or before Dec. 02.