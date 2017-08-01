Edition:
DCM Shriram Ltd (DCMS.NS)

DCMS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

525.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs5.55 (+1.07%)
Prev Close
Rs519.75
Open
Rs519.55
Day's High
Rs527.85
Day's Low
Rs518.95
Volume
35,101
Avg. Vol
145,204
52-wk High
Rs536.20
52-wk Low
Rs196.35

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

DCM Shriram approves setting up aluminium chloride business
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 02:43am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Dcm Shriram Ltd ::Says approved setting up aluminium chloride business ; to be commissioned by June 2018.Says expansion of chemicals at Kota at an investment of INR 975 million expected to commission by Jun'18.Says taking steps to grow fenesta windows and farm inputs business.Says distillery project at Hariawan unit is progressing as per plan and will commission by Jan’18.Says bioseed India business expected have moderate growth with stable margins.  Full Article

India's DCM Shriram June-qtr consol profit up 40 pct
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 01:19am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - DCM Shriram Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 2.34 billion rupees versus 1.67 billion rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income from operations 20.65 billion rupees versus 15.25 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

DCM Shriram inaugurates expanded capacity at plant at Bharuch
Wednesday, 29 Mar 2017 07:30am EDT 

DCM Shriram Ltd : Inaugurates expanded capacity and upgradation of chlor alkali & captive power at its shriram alkali & chemicals plant at Bharuch .Chlor alkali capacity raised to 1013 TPD and captive power plant capacity raised to 115 MW.  Full Article

DCM Shriram approves 973 mln rupees investment for expansion of chlor-alkali plant
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 04:51am EDT 

DCM Shriram Ltd : Approved investment proposal of up to 973 million rupees for expansion of chlor-alkali plant, related flakers & bleaching powder plants at Kota .  Full Article

DCM Shriram Ltd fixes record date for interim dividend
Monday, 2 Nov 2015 06:32am EST 

DCM Shriram Ltd:Says that Nov. 16, 2has been fixed as record date for purpose of payment of interim dividend.Further informed that dividend shall be paid / dispatched to all concerned on or before Dec. 02.  Full Article

