Dis-Chem Pharmacies (DCPJ.J)

Dis-Chem Pharmacies reports ‍HY adj HEPS of 46.8 cents/share​

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Dis-chem Pharmacies :‍HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE AND ADJUSTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE 46.8 CENTS PER SHARE​.HY ‍GROUP TURNOVER INCREASED BY 13.3% TO R9.6 BILLION FROM PRIOR COMPARATIVE PERIOD​.‍EXPECTED THAT WEAK CONSUMER SPENDING ENVIRONMENT WILL CONTINUE INTO SECOND HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR​.‍GROSS INTERIM CASH DIVIDEND OF 18.73035 CENTS PER SHARE, IN RESPECT OF INTERIM ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017 HAS BEEN DECLARED​.

Dis-Chem Pharmacies ‍sees HY HEPS 34.8 pct-39.5 pct higher​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - DIS-CHEM PHARMACIES ::‍SEES HY HEPS OF BETWEEN 45.7C AND 47.3C, BEING AN INCREASE OF BETWEEN 34.8 PCT AND 39.5 PCT VERSUS A YEAR AGO ​.

Dis-Chem Pharmacies says FY HEPS down 63.7 pct

May 17 (Reuters) - Dis-Chem Pharmacies Limited ::Fy heps and adjusted headline earnings per share are 74.7 and 69.2 cents per share, a decrease of 63.7% and 61.3% respectively.Fy group turnover increased by 14.7% to r17.3 billion from prior year..Fy retail turnover increased by 15.3% from prior year with like-for-like (lfl) turnover increasing by 9.1%..Fy operating profit increased by 24.3% to r1.1 billion from prior year.

Dis-Chem Pharmacies sees FY HEPS to be between 72.6 cents and 75.7 cents

May 5 (Reuters) - Dis-Chem Pharmacies ::Expects FY HEPS of between 72.6 cents and 75.7 cents, being a decrease of between 63% and 65% compared to corresponding period being 206 cents .

Dis-Chem Pharmacies says group turnover for 22-wks to Jan. 29 up 13 pct

Dis-Chem Pharmacies Limited : Retail turnover up 14,3 pct to r6,71 billion . Group turnover up 13,0 pct to r7,32 billion . Continue to expand our footprint and along with re-opening of our northridge store, we can confirm that 21 new stores will be added in fy18 . Comparable store growth and sales price inflation for period were 9.1 pct and 6.5 pct, respectively. .Over same period, cj distribution, group's wholesale segment, increased turnover by 15.2 pct against sales price inflation averaged 4.8 pct..