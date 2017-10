Dominion Diamond Corp (DDC.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Dominion Diamond shareholders approve takeover

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Dominion Diamond :Shareholders approve takeover of company by The Washington Companies - Dominion Chairman Jim Gowans.

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Dominion Diamond Corp :Dominion Diamond reports fiscal 2018 second quarter results.Q2 earnings per share $0.39.Sees FY 2018 sales $895 million to $955 million.Q2 sales rose 14 percent to $87.6 million.Dominion Diamond Corp sees FY 2018 adjusted EBITDA between $465 and $515 million.Dominion Diamond Corp sees FY 2018 mid-point of consolidated capital expenditure guidance range lowered by 8% to approximately $278 million.Dominion Diamond Corp - Qtrly ‍carats sold 3.6 million versus 1.3 million.Dominion Diamond Corp - ‍ A fines dense media separation unit is expected to achieve planned recovery at end of Q4​.

Dominion Diamond says formed special committee to explore strategic alternatives, including sale of co

July 14 (Reuters) - Dominion Diamond Corp :Dominion diamond comments on recent media rumours.On March 27, 2017, Dominion announced that its board of directors had formed a special committee​."Company has not made any decisions related to strategic alternatives at this time".Special committee, working together with management team and advisors, considering alternatives that could include sale of company.Formed a special committeeto explore, review, and evaluate a range of potential strategic alternatives.

June 12 (Reuters) - Dominion Diamond Corp : :Dominion diamond reports fiscal 2018 first quarter results.Q1 loss per share $0.09.Sees FY 2018 sales $875 million to $975 million.Dominion Diamond Corp - consolidated carats recovered increased 17pct to 2.15 million carats in Q1 fiscal 2018 from 1.83 million carats in Q1 fiscal 2017.Dominion Diamond Corp sees fiscal 2018 adjusted EBITDA between $475 and $560 million.Dominion Diamond Corp - Q1 financial performance was impacted by demonetization of indian rupee in November 2016.Dominion Diamond Corp qtrly sales $211.0 million versus $178.3 million.FY2018 revenue view $916.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Dominion Diamond consolidates ownership interest in Ekati diamond mine

June 5 (Reuters) - Dominion Diamond Corp ::Dominion Diamond consolidates ownership interest in the Ekati diamond mine.Dominion Diamond Corp - Company's ownership interest in buffer zone has increased to 100.0 pct.Dominion Diamond - company maintains an ownership interest of 88.9 pct in core zone joint venture at Ekati diamond mine.Dominion Diamond-deal with archon minerals to convert Archon's jv interest in buffer zone at Ekati to royalty of 2.3 pct of future revenue from diamonds produced.

Dominion Diamond says jay project water licence recommended for approval

May 30 (Reuters) - Dominion Diamond Corp ::Dominion Diamond Corp- ‍wek'èezhìi Land and Water Board amended type a water licence for ekati diamond mine to include jay project​.Dominion Diamond- ‍WLWB recommended, amended water licence be approved by minister of environment,natural resources,government of northwest territories​.

Dominion Diamond to file permit applications for Misery Deep project in Q3 2017

May 23 (Reuters) - Dominion Diamond Corp ::Dominion Diamond announces positive results of Misery Deep pre-feasibility study and provides update on Fox Deep project at Ekati Mine.Dominion Diamond Corp says expects to file permit applications for Misery Deep project in Q3 of calendar 2017.Dominion Diamond Corp - estimated capital expenditures for Misery Deep project of $6 million in 2018, $69 million in 2019, $19 million in 2020.

Dominion Diamond reports date of annual and special meeting of shareholders

May 1 (Reuters) - Dominion Diamond Corp ::Dominion Diamond-in connection with strategic alternatives review, interested parties, including washington corps, executed confidentiality agreements with co.Dominion Diamond Corp - interested parties and washington corporations have been granted access to a confidential data room.

Dominion Diamond Corp : Dominion Diamond reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter results and provides corporate update . Sees FY 2018 sales $875 million to $975 million . Dominion Diamond Corp- financial and operating guidance for fiscal 2018 remains unchanged . Sees FY 2018 adjusted ebitda between $475 and $560 million. . Q4 earnings per share $0.07 .Dominion Diamond Corp qtrly sales $129.9 million versus $178.1 million.

Dominion Diamond Corp : Dominion Diamond announces exploration of strategic alternatives . Dominion Diamond announces exploration of strategic alternatives . Dominion Diamond Corp - members of special committee are Trudy Curran, Jim Gowans, David Smith and Josef Vejvoda . Dominion Diamond Corp - Td Securities Inc is acting as financial advisor to company . Dominion Diamond Corp - special committee will consider alternatives that could include sale of company or other strategic transactions .Board has formed a special committee to explore, review, and evaluate a range of potential strategic alternatives.