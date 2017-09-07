Debenhams PLC (DEB.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Debenhams says trading director Suzanne Harlow to step down

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Debenhams Plc :SUZANNE HARLOW, GROUP TRADING DIRECTOR, WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD AND INTENDS TO EXPLORE NEW OPPORTUNITIES ELSEWHERE.SUZANNE HARLOW WILL LEAVE BUSINESS ON 20 TH OCTOBER 2017.‍BUSINESS IS CREATING THREE NEW BUSINESS UNITS: FASHION AND HOME; BEAUTY AND BEAUTY SERVICES; AND FOOD AND EVENTS​.A NEW EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBER RESPONSIBLE FOR FASHION AND HOME IS EXPECTED TO BE APPOINTED IN DUE COURSE.‍AS A RESULT OF MAIN BOARD ROLE OF GROUP TRADING DIRECTOR WILL NO LONGER EXIST​.

Debenhams says May a poor month, some recovery in June

June 27 (Reuters) - Debenhams :Trading director says May was a poor month, some recovery in June.CEO says will update in October on real estate strategy/store closures.FD says fully hedged to Aug 2017 at $1.50/pound, mostly hedged to Aug 2018 at $1.30/pound.

Debenhams says unit, Debenham Flowers hit by cyber attack

May 5 (Reuters) - Debenhams Plc ::Ecomnova ltd, company that owns and operates flower and gifting website including Debenhams Flowers, has suffered a cyber attack.Taken immediate steps to minimise risk to customers affected and made contact with all those customers whose data has been accessed.Incident has only affected customers of Debenhams Flowers.Customers of Debenhams.com site are not affected.Working with Ecomnova and all relevant authorities to investigate this attack.

British Land sells Debenhams store on Oxford Street

British Land Company Plc : Has exchanged contracts for sale of 334-348 Oxford Street, London to a private investor for £400 million . Building is let in its entirety to Debenhams until 2039 . Has exchanged on £99 million of further retail disposals since 31 March 2016, including £79 million of superstores, 3.1% ahead of March valuations . Transactions bring total retail disposals since year end to £499 million . Since EU referendum, co has exchanged 11 long term retail leases totalling 50,000 sq ft and £2.1 million of rent on terms agreed prior to referendum .In aggregate these lettings are 4.7% ahead of March 2016 ervs; a further 210,000 sq ft of retail lettings are under offer.

Debenhams says Irish unit applied for appointment of interim examiner

Debenhams Plc : Restructuring of Irish business . Directors of unit Debenhams Retail (Ireland) have applied to high court in Dublin seeking appointment of an interim examiner . Debenhams (Ireland) applied for examinership with aim of restructuring operations to create competitive and sustainable business in Ireland .Decision reflects disproportionately high operating costs, such as above-market rents and other overheads..

Debenhams PLC sees FY 2016 guidance in line with market expectations

Debenhams PLC:Says that it remain on track to deliver FY 2016 profits in line with market expectations.