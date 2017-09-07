Edition:
Debenhams PLC (DEB.L)

DEB.L on London Stock Exchange

47.25GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.25 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
47.00
Open
46.25
Day's High
47.25
Day's Low
46.25
Volume
1,124,011
Avg. Vol
2,694,793
52-wk High
59.35
52-wk Low
39.57

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Debenhams says trading director Suzanne Harlow to step down
Thursday, 7 Sep 2017 06:37am EDT 

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Debenhams Plc :SUZANNE HARLOW, GROUP TRADING DIRECTOR, WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD AND INTENDS TO EXPLORE NEW OPPORTUNITIES ELSEWHERE.SUZANNE HARLOW WILL LEAVE BUSINESS ON 20 TH OCTOBER 2017.‍BUSINESS IS CREATING THREE NEW BUSINESS UNITS: FASHION AND HOME; BEAUTY AND BEAUTY SERVICES; AND FOOD AND EVENTS​.A NEW EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBER RESPONSIBLE FOR FASHION AND HOME IS EXPECTED TO BE APPOINTED IN DUE COURSE.‍AS A RESULT OF MAIN BOARD ROLE OF GROUP TRADING DIRECTOR WILL NO LONGER EXIST​.  Full Article

Debenhams says May a poor month, some recovery in June
Tuesday, 27 Jun 2017 02:56am EDT 

June 27 (Reuters) - Debenhams :Trading director says May was a poor month, some recovery in June.CEO says will update in October on real estate strategy/store closures.FD says fully hedged to Aug 2017 at $1.50/pound, mostly hedged to Aug 2018 at $1.30/pound.  Full Article

Debenhams says unit, Debenham Flowers hit by cyber attack
Friday, 5 May 2017 03:45am EDT 

May 5 (Reuters) - Debenhams Plc ::Ecomnova ltd, company that owns and operates flower and gifting website including Debenhams Flowers, has suffered a cyber attack.Taken immediate steps to minimise risk to customers affected and made contact with all those customers whose data has been accessed.Incident has only affected customers of Debenhams Flowers.Customers of Debenhams.com site are not affected.Working with Ecomnova and all relevant authorities to investigate this attack.  Full Article

British Land sells Debenhams store on Oxford Street
Thursday, 7 Jul 2016 11:45am EDT 

British Land Company Plc : Has exchanged contracts for sale of 334-348 Oxford Street, London to a private investor for £400 million . Building is let in its entirety to Debenhams until 2039 . Has exchanged on £99 million of further retail disposals since 31 March 2016, including £79 million of superstores, 3.1% ahead of March valuations . Transactions bring total retail disposals since year end to £499 million . Since EU referendum, co has exchanged 11 long term retail leases totalling 50,000 sq ft and £2.1 million of rent on terms agreed prior to referendum .In aggregate these lettings are 4.7% ahead of March 2016 ervs; a further 210,000 sq ft of retail lettings are under offer.  Full Article

Debenhams says Irish unit applied for appointment of interim examiner
Thursday, 12 May 2016 09:05am EDT 

Debenhams Plc : Restructuring of Irish business . Directors of unit Debenhams Retail (Ireland) have applied to high court in Dublin seeking appointment of an interim examiner . Debenhams (Ireland) applied for examinership with aim of restructuring operations to create competitive and sustainable business in Ireland .Decision reflects disproportionately high operating costs, such as above-market rents and other overheads..  Full Article

Debenhams PLC sees FY 2016 guidance in line with market expectations
Tuesday, 12 Jan 2016 02:00am EST 

Debenhams PLC:Says that it remain on track to deliver FY 2016 profits in line with market expectations.  Full Article

