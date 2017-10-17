Delta Corp Ltd (DELT.NS)

Delta Corp Ltd : Company has signed a leave and license agreement for premises in the Denzong Regency Hotel, Gangtok, Sikkim, to operate a casino . Company is in the process of refurbishing and getting the premises 'casino ready' which should be completed in the next three months. . Obtained a provisional license from the Government of Sikkim under the Sikkim Casino (Control & Tax) Act, 2002 for the same . Will, in addition to three offshore and one onshore casino in Goa, will strengthen presence by adding this casino in Sikkim .