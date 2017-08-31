Edition:
United States

Denizbank AS (DENIZ.IS)

DENIZ.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

4.13TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.01TL (-0.24%)
Prev Close
4.14TL
Open
4.17TL
Day's High
4.17TL
Day's Low
4.10TL
Volume
231,149
Avg. Vol
691,224
52-wk High
5.46TL
52-wk Low
3.17TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd says entered into a new costless collar contract with Denizbank A.S. ​
Thursday, 31 Aug 2017 04:44pm EDT 

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Denizbank As :Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd says ‍on August 11 entered into a new costless collar contract with Denizbank A.S. - SEC filing ​.Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd - ‍contract is to hedge approximately 750 additional barrels of oil per day of company's oil production in Turkey​.Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd - ‍contract has a floor of $47.50 and a ceiling of $57.10 and is placed from September 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018​.Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd - ‍contract brings company's total hedged volumes to approximately 2,000 BBL/d through February 28, 2018​.  Full Article

Denizbank Q2 net profit drops to 440.0 million lira
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 03:14am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - DENIZBANK AS ::REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q2 NET INTEREST INCOME OF 1.20 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 925.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME OF 381.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 280.6 MILLION LIRA.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS 440.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 460.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Denizbank Q1 net profit rises to 545.7 million lira
Thursday, 4 May 2017 12:13pm EDT 

May 4 (Reuters) - Denizbank AS ::Q1 net profit of 545.7 million lira ($153.46 million) versus 298.1 million lira year ago.Q1 net interest income of 1.26 billion lira versus 984.2 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Denizbank sells 251.6 mln lira worth NPL portfolio at 18.3 mln lira
Monday, 3 Apr 2017 01:24am EDT 

Denizbank A.S. : Said on Friday that it sells 150.8 million lira ($41.53 million)worth non-performing personal loan portfolio at 12.9 million lira to Sumer Varlik Yonetim .Sells 100.8 million lira worth non-performing business loan portfolio at 5.4 million lira Guven Varlik Yonetim.  Full Article

Denizbank proposes no dividend distribution for 2016
Wednesday, 1 Mar 2017 10:52am EST 

Denizbank As :Proposes no dividend distribution for FY 2016.  Full Article

BRIEF-Denizbank 2016 net profit rises to 1.41 billion lira
Friday, 24 Feb 2017 02:18am EST 

Corrects 2015 net profit figure from bln lira to mln lira and 2016 net profit figure from 1.141 bln lira to 1.41 bln lira in headline and second bullet point..Denizbank AS : Reported on Thursday FY 2016 net interest income of 4.05 billion lira ($1.13 billion) versus 3.15 billion lira year ago . FY 2016 net profit of 1.41 billion lira versus 762.6 million lira year ago .Non-performing loans of 3.30 billion lira versus 2.68 billion lira year ago.  Full Article

Denizbank AS says Fitch affirms ratings
Friday, 18 Mar 2016 08:06am EDT 

Denizbank AS:Says Fitch Ratings affirmed its long term domestic and foreign currency notes rating at BB+, long term domestic and foreign currency notes rating at B, Financial capacity rating at bb+ and national rating at AA(tur) with 3 support rating.  Full Article

Denizbank AS to increase capital by 1.5 billion turkish lira to 3.32 billion turkish lira
Thursday, 31 Dec 2015 08:47am EST 

Denizbank AS:To increase capital to 3.32 billion turkish lira from 1.82 billion turkish lira.  Full Article

Denizbank AS faces total 45.6 million turkish lira tax fine
Friday, 11 Dec 2015 12:05pm EST 

Denizbank AS:Faces tax penalty of 44.6 million turkish lira for 2010-2014 period for corporation income tax and jurisdiction fees.In addition faces 760,574 turkish lira tax fine for 2011-2012-2014 financial years for the late payment of corporate income tax.  Full Article

Denizbank AS News

