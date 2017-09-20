DEN Networks Ltd (DENN.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Den Networks gets NCLT approval for demerger of its broadband undertaking with unit

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Den Networks Ltd ::Says got NCLT approval for demerger of its broadband undertaking with unit (Skynet Cable Network Pvt Ltd).

India's Den Networks June-qtr consol loss 154.1 mln rupees

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Den Networks Ltd ::June quarter consol loss 154.1 million rupees.June quarter consol total income 3.22 billion rupees versus 2.79 billion rupees year ago.

Den Networks to sell entire stake in Macro Commerce to Pimex Broadcast

June 5 (Reuters) - Den Networks Ltd ::Says sale of entire stake in Macro Commerce Pvt Ltd (subsidiary company) to Pimex Broadcast Private Limited.Says sale of entire stake in Macro Commerce for 1 million rupees.

Den Networks signs deal with Den Digital Cable Network for raising stake of co in DDCN

Den Networks Ltd : Says signed deal with Den Digital Cable Network for raising stake of co in DDCN to 88.57 percent from 51 percent .Company has purchased equity stake from the existing shareholders of DDCN..

Den Networks appoints S. N. Sharma as CEO

DEN Networks Ltd : S. n. sharma has been appointed as chief executive officer ( CEO ) of the company with immediate effect. .

Den Networks enters into deal with Jasper Infoteeh for increasing stake in Macro Commerce

DEN Networks Ltd : Entered into agreement with Jasper Infoteeh Private Limited for increasing equity stake of company in Macro Commerce Private Limited .