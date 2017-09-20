DEN Networks Ltd (DENN.NS)
83.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-0.35 (-0.42%)
Rs84.30
Rs84.30
Rs84.70
Rs83.50
28,434
252,235
Rs105.00
Rs59.60
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Den Networks gets NCLT approval for demerger of its broadband undertaking with unit
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Den Networks Ltd
India's Den Networks June-qtr consol loss 154.1 mln rupees
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Den Networks Ltd
Den Networks to sell entire stake in Macro Commerce to Pimex Broadcast
June 5 (Reuters) - Den Networks Ltd
Den Networks signs deal with Den Digital Cable Network for raising stake of co in DDCN
Den Networks Ltd
Den Networks appoints S. N. Sharma as CEO
DEN Networks Ltd
Den Networks enters into deal with Jasper Infoteeh for increasing stake in Macro Commerce
DEN Networks Ltd
BRIEF-Den Networks gets NCLT approval for demerger of its broadband undertaking with unit
* Says got NCLT approval for demerger of its broadband undertaking with unit (Skynet Cable Network Pvt Ltd) Source text: (http://bit.ly/2fACAQC) Further company coverage: