DEN Networks Ltd (DENN.NS)

DENN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

83.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.35 (-0.42%)
Prev Close
Rs84.30
Open
Rs84.30
Day's High
Rs84.70
Day's Low
Rs83.50
Volume
28,434
Avg. Vol
252,235
52-wk High
Rs105.00
52-wk Low
Rs59.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Den Networks gets NCLT approval for demerger of its broadband undertaking with unit
Wednesday, 20 Sep 2017 09:31am EDT 

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Den Networks Ltd ::Says got NCLT approval for demerger of its broadband undertaking with unit (Skynet Cable Network Pvt Ltd).  Full Article

India's Den Networks June-qtr consol loss 154.1 mln rupees
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 08:22am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Den Networks Ltd ::June quarter consol loss 154.1 million rupees.June quarter consol total income 3.22 billion rupees versus 2.79 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Den Networks to sell entire stake in Macro Commerce to Pimex Broadcast
Monday, 5 Jun 2017 03:24am EDT 

June 5 (Reuters) - Den Networks Ltd ::Says sale of entire stake in Macro Commerce Pvt Ltd (subsidiary company) to Pimex Broadcast Private Limited.Says sale of entire stake in Macro Commerce for 1 million rupees.  Full Article

Den Networks signs deal with Den Digital Cable Network for raising stake of co in DDCN
Monday, 6 Mar 2017 08:04am EST 

Den Networks Ltd : Says signed deal with Den Digital Cable Network for raising stake of co in DDCN to 88.57 percent from 51 percent .Company has purchased equity stake from the existing shareholders of DDCN..  Full Article

Den Networks appoints S. N. Sharma as CEO
Monday, 18 Jul 2016 11:37pm EDT 

DEN Networks Ltd : S. n. sharma has been appointed as chief executive officer ( CEO ) of the company with immediate effect. .  Full Article

Den Networks enters into deal with Jasper Infoteeh for increasing stake in Macro Commerce
Friday, 15 Jul 2016 09:51am EDT 

DEN Networks Ltd : Entered into agreement with Jasper Infoteeh Private Limited for increasing equity stake of company in Macro Commerce Private Limited .  Full Article

DEN Networks Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

