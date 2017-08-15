Deutsche Euroshop AG (DEQGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Deutsche Euroshop H1 FFO up 12.7 pct at 70.9 mln euros

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Euroshop AG :H1 profit rose 15.5 percent to 56.2 million eur.H1 revenue rose 3.9 percent to 105.8 million eur.

Deutsche Euroshop adjusts conversion price of convertible bond

July 3 (Reuters) - Deutsche Euroshop AG :Adjustment of the conversion price for the convertible bond of deutsche euroshop ag in the initial principal amount of eur 100 million due on November 20, 2017 .Says conversion price now equals eur29.45 (previously: eur30.62).

Deutsche Euroshop proposes dividend of EUR1.45 per share for 2017

May 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Euroshop AG :Deutsche Euroshop, 1st quarter 2017: increase in earnings due to portfolio expansion and refinancing arrangements.Increase in earnings due to portfolio expansion and refinancing arrangements.Significant reduction of average loan interest rate to below 3.0 percent.revenue: EUR50.7 million (±0%), EBIT: EUR44.3 million (-0.7 percent).Consolidated profit: EUR27.5 million (+10.6 percent).EPRA earnings per share: EUR0.60 per share (+9.1 percent).FFO: EUR0.62 per share (+6.9 percent).Revenue in first three months of 2017 totalled EUR50.7 million, which remained on par with previous year.Net operating income (noi) fell slightly by 0.3 percent to EUR45.8 million.EBIT dropped 0.7 percent to EUR44.3 million due to acquisition costs for olympia center.Earnings before taxes and measurement gains/losses, however, increased from EUR32.7 million to EUR35.3 million (+7.8 percent)..Consolidated profit was up 10.6 percent from EUR24.9 million to EUR27.5 million.Earnings per share rose accordingly from EUR0.46 to EUR0.50..Earnings per share calculated according to epra (epra earnings) rose by 9.1 percent from EUR0.55 to EUR0.60.Figure for funds from operations (FFO) improved by 6.9 percent from EUR0.58 to EUR0.62 per share.Forecasts 2017 revenue of between EUR216 million and EUR220 million.Forecasts 2017 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of between EUR187 million and EUR191 million.

Deustche Euroshop sees 2017 revenue of 216-220 mln euros

April 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Euroshop AG ::Dividend in financial year 2016 in amount of 1.50 euros, which represents an increase of 0.05 euros or 3.7% over previous year.Sees 2017 revenue of 216-220 million euros.Sees 2018 revenue of 220-224 million euros.Sees earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for 2017 187-191 million euros and for 2018 193-197 million euros.Sees funds from operations (FFO) for 2017 of 140-143 million euros; for 2018 of 145-148 million euros.

Deutsche Euroshop buys shopping center in Czech Republic, approves capital increase

Deutsche Euroshop AG : Signs a purchase agreement for a shopping center in the Czech Republic and approves a capital increase excluding subscription rights of up to 4.7 million new shares . Olympia Center has approximately 85,000 sqm of leasable space, more than 200 tenants and an occupancy rate of around 98.5%. . Total investment volume of around 382 million euros ($404.08 million) will be funded by assuming existing loans and taking out new ones, and with cash from a capital increase . Acquisition is planned to be completed during first half of 2017 and will have a positive impact on funds from operations (FFO) .Price for offered shares is expected to be determined by no later than March 8, 2017.

Deutsche Euroshop invests in Saarpark-Center Neunkirchen

Deutsche Euroshop AG : Deutsche Euroshop invests in Saarpark-Center Neunkirchen . Acquisition of a 50 percent stake . Investment volume: 113 million euros ($126.38 million) .Acquisition will increase Deutsche Euroshop's portfolio to 20 shopping centers.

Deutsche Euroshop reiterates forecast, to pay EUR1.40 dividend

Deutsche Euroshop Ag : H1 EPS 0.90 EUR . H1 profit fell 2 percent to 48.7 million EUR . H1 revenue rose 1.2 percent to 101.8 million EUR . EBIT: EUR88.8 million . Eearnings before tax excluding measurement gains/losses: EUR65.0 million . FFO: EUR1.16 per share . Revenues of EUR101.8 million (+1.2 percent year on year) . Earnings before taxes (EBT) declined from EUR61.5 million to EUR60.1 million (-2.3 percent) . Earnings per share now stand at EUR0.90, after falling from EUR0.92 . Revenue: EUR101.8 million . Earnings per share: EUR0.90 . Net operating income (NOI) of EUR91.7 million in first half of 2016 . EBIT climbed by 0.7 percent to EUR88.8 million. . EBT excluding valuation gains/losses rose by 2.3 percent from EUR63.6 million to EUR65.0 million . Consolidated profit fell accordingly by 2.0 percent, from EUR49.7 million to EUR48.7 million .Deutsche Euroshop management team is sticking to its forecast for financial year 2016 and aims to pay a dividend of EUR1.40 per share.

Deutsche Euroshop confirms full-year forecast after Q1 results

Deutsche Euroshop AG : revenue: eur50.7 million (+0.3%), ebit: eur44.6 million (-0.1%) . Consolidated profit: eur24.9 million (-1.8%) . Epra earnings per share: eur0.49 per share (+2%) . ffo: eur0.58 per share (+2%) . Confirmed full-year forecasts issued on 23 march 2016 . Envisages paying a dividend of eur1.40 per share for 2016 . news: deutsche euroshop: first quarter on track, forecast confirmed . Q1 profit fell 1.8 percent to 24.9 million eur . Dividend 1.40 eurper share .Q1 revenue 50.7 million eur.

Deutsche EuroShop plans further dividend increases until 2019

Deutsche EuroShop AG:Further dividend increases planned until 2019.Intends to gradually increase the dividend by 0.05 euros per share in each of the 2017 and 2018 financial years.As a result, dividend will have increased to 1.50 euros per share by 2019.

Deutsche EuroShop to propose FY 2015 dividend

Deutsche EuroShop AG:To propose a dividend of 1.35 euros per share, 3.8 pct higher than the previous year, for FY 2015.